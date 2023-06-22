A 19-year-old man who bought fentanyl pills in Omaha and distributed them throughout Cass County, Iowa, was sentenced on Wednesday to 16 years in federal prison.

Mason Loudermilk of Council Bluffs was indicted last year on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, namely more than 40 grams of a substance containing fentanyl, resulting in serious bodily injury. He pleaded guilty earlier this year.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Loudermilk obtained fentanyl pills from a source in Omaha between August 2020 and May 2022. He then distributed those pills in and around Cass County, Iowa, causing at least two fentanyl overdoses that required medical intervention.

Cass County, Iowa, is about an hour east of Omaha.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation, including the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Intelligence, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration, Atlantic Police Department, Council Bluffs Police Department and the Omaha Police Department.

