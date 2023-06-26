An 88-year-old inmate in the Nebraska Department of Corrections died Sunday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

Floyd E. Martin, formerly of Oconto, Nebraska, was serving a sentence of 35 to 40 years for second-degree sexual assault of a child in Custer County, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He began his sentence on Nov. 6, 2008.

The spokeswoman said Monday that a cause of death has not been determined. Martin was being treated for a medical condition, she said.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation, the spokeswoman said.