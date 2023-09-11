The death of a Kansas man found in a southwest Nebraska lake is under investigation although no foul play is suspected, according to a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol.

Investigators from the State Patrol and Hitchcock Sheriff's Office are reviewing the events that led up to the death of Michael Harrison, 68, of Goodland, Kansas. His body was recovered from the Swanson Reservoir State Recreation Area on Friday, the spokesman said.

Approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nebraska Game and Parks officers noticed a Ford F-150 pickup truck and boat trailer on a boat ramp. The unoccupied boat was located on the lake.

Officers used sonar equipment to locate a body underwater near the boat ramp, the spokesman said. A dive team from the city of Imperial was able to recover Harrison's body and an autopsy was ordered.