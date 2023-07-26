A former police chief of Oakland, Nebraska, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to probation and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to misappropriation of public funds.

Terry Poland, 34, appeared in Omaha at the U.S. District Court for Nebraska and was ordered to serve a term of three years probation. He had already made restitution to the City of Oakland in the amount of $14,631.

Poland had served as the city's police chief since 2015. He resigned in July of 2022 after an audit by the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts discovered that he bought more than $14,000 worth of gift cards at Scheels sporting goods stores with city money.

According to the audit, Poland claimed to have used the gift cards to buy ammunition for the department, but instead spent it on various recreational items. Purchases included a $400 wakeboard, a $700 ice-fishing house and a $950 glass basketball backboard.

The audit also found that Poland and two officers had double-billed hours to both Oakland and nearby Lyons for patrolling the streets of both cities during 2021.

According to the June 6, 2022 audit report, Oakland "no longer allows the purchase of gift cards for any reason." The city also promised to implement better procedures to ensure the proper documentation is received before any claims are approved and paid.

The report also said the cities of Oakland and Lyons made decisions to implement an electronic timekeeping system to accurately track hours worked by employees. The cities also agreed to review their interlocal agreement to prevent any overlapping of police hours.

Poland has voluntarily surrendered his state law enforcement certification. Oakland, a city of roughly 1,400 people, is located in Burt County, about 60 miles northwest of Omaha.​

