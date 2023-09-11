An 18-year-old Fremont man who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash has been arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Doltyn Garule was arrested in connection with a one-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday about 5 a.m. in the area of 400 South Ridge Road just south of Fremont, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. A passenger in the vehicle, Ryan Littrell, 18, of Fremont died at a Fremont hospital.

Investigators determined that Garule was driving a Hyundai SUV when he lost control and crashed into a wooden fence. Garule left the scene of the crash, but he was later located by deputies and booked into the Dodge County Jail.

Garule was also arrested on suspicion of being a minor in possession of alcohol, failure to stop and render aid, willful reckless driving, tampering with evidence and obstruction.