LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday upheld the murder convictions and death sentence of Anthony Garcia, a former Indiana doctor found guilty of the revenge-fueled slayings of four people in Omaha over five years.

The state high court rejected virtually all of the 130 assignments of error raised by Garcia's attorneys in a lengthy and involved appeal.

In a 129-page decision, the court found for Garcia on one issue — concluding that a three-judge sentencing panel had improperly considered one aggravating factor in two deaths. But it said the error was harmless because it did not affect the outcome of the case.

Garcia has been on death row since 2018, after a jury found him guilty of killing 11-year-old Thomas Hunter and 57-year-old Shirlee Sherman in 2008, as well as Dr. Roger Brumback and his wife, Mary, both 65, in 2013. All four had been stabbed in the neck. Roger Brumback was also shot.

Evidence presented at trial painted the murders as revenge for Garcia being fired from Creighton University Medical Center in 2001. Thomas Hunter's father, Dr. William Hunter, had been Garcia's boss in the pathology department. Sherman was the family's housekeeper.

Roger Brumback was Hunter's colleague in the pathology department. A third pathology faculty member reported an attempted break-in at her home the same day that the Brumbacks were killed.

In the appeal, attorneys from the Nebraska Commission of Public Advocacy argued that Garcia's trial counsel, a group of attorneys calling themselves Team Motta, had provided him ineffective defense in a case that drew intense media coverage.

They “were a nightmare," said Jeff Pickens, chief counsel for the commission, during November arguments before the Supreme Court.

Among the team's alleged missteps, he said, attorney Allison Motta gave statements to the media before trial about DNA testing that she said cleared Garcia. She was removed from the case and later disciplined for the statements, which violated the court’s protective orders and the rules of professional conduct.

In Friday's ruling, the Supreme Court said that the sentencing panel erred when considering the aggravating factors in the killings of the Brumbacks.

One factor considered was that Garcia committed a murder "in an apparent effort to conceal the commission of a crime, or to conceal the identity of the perpetrator of a crime." The other factor was that he committed more than one murder at a time.

The court said the two factors overlapped in this case and the first one should not have been considered.

"The State’s theory was that Roger was the target of the killings and that Mary was killed in an effort to keep her from disclosing the identity of the person who killed Roger. Alternatively, the State argued that Mary was killed first and that Roger was killed in an effort to keep him from disclosing who killed Mary," it said.

However, the state high court said the error would not have changed the outcome of the case. After tossing out the aggravator concerning concealing a crime, there would still be two aggravating factors in each of the Brumbacks' deaths and two in the deaths of Hunter and Sherman.

"We are confident beyond a reasonable doubt that the sentencing panel would have sentenced Garcia to death for the Brumback murders even if only two aggravators, and not three, had been found by the jury," the court said.

Under Nebraska law, a jury must determine whether aggravating factors apply in a homicide case. A panel of three judges then weighs the aggravating and mitigating factors in the case in deciding between life in prison and the death penalty.

The Supreme Court also used Garcia's case to address an error in jury instructions about one aggravating factor.

In his case and previous death penalty cases, juries have been told they could determine that killings were "especially heinous, atrocious or cruel" if a killer had inflicted "serious mental anguish" on victims. Mental anguish was defined to include a victim's "uncertainty about his or her ultimate fate."

The high court said mental anguish is not part of the state law spelling out aggravating factors and should not be considered. But, in Garcia's case, the court said the error was harmless and the aggravator could still apply if a killer showed "exceptional depravity," including "a cold, calculating planning" of the killing.

"We find that the evidence presented clearly supported a finding of the exceptional depravity prong of aggravator (1)(d), showing at a minimum that Garcia inflicted gratuitous violence and needlessly mutilated the victims and that he had a cold, calculated plan and purposefully selected the victims in line with that plan," the court said.

The Supreme Court found that most of Garcia's other claims were without merit or not prejudicial to him. The court said it could not make a determination about some claims because they were not specific enough or the court did not have enough information.

The appeal decided Friday was the first since Garcia's sentencing. It was automatic under state law.