A Grand Island man was sentenced Thursday to 60 years in federal prison for conspiring with another man to produce child pornography for nearly five years.

Convicted sex offender Scott Matthew Simmons, 43, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiring with another sex offender, 34-year-old Scott Meyer, to produce child pornography. Between 2018 and 2022, the men took hundreds of pornographic photos and videos of at least four boys between the ages of seven and 13.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska, the investigation into Simmons and Meyer began in July 2022. The FBI was working to identify children in a series of pornographic images that had been shared online since 2018.

The images were traced back to Simmons and Meyer, who were living together at the time at a home in Grand Island. Both men had previous convictions for sexually assaulting children and had spent a handful of years in Nebraska prisons.

A search warrant was executed on the home in August 2022. According to the press release, Meyer was home when the warrant was served. He agreed to be interviewed and admitted that he, along with Simmons, had produced child pornography at the home and at various hotels.

A search of the men's personal cell phones revealed more than 400 child pornography files, a "large majority" of which were original productions made by Meyer and Simmons.

Both men were arrested following the execution of the search warrant, and a grand jury indictment was handed down in September. They faced identical charges of conspiracy to produce child pornography, producing child pornography, possessing child pornography and committing these offenses whilst on the sex offender registry.

Simmons pleaded guilty to the conspiracy and production charges in March. He faced a minimum of 25 and a maximum of 50 years in prison on each count.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge John Gerrard sentenced Simmons on Thursday to a total of 60 years. If he lives to be released from prison, he will serve the rest of his life under federal supervision.

On Wednesday, Meyer also entered a plea of guilty to the conspiracy and production charges. He will be sentenced in October.