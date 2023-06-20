A Hastings man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to more than 30 years in prison for producing child pornography.

Joshua Sund, 42, was sentenced to 400 months — just over 33 years — in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing pornography involving a prepubescent minor. He will also serve a 10-year term of federal probation upon his release.

The investigation into Sund began when a concerned citizen reported him to the Hastings Police Department in November 2021. The tipster had recently bought a laptop from Sund, and found videos on the computer that appeared to be Sund engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a young child.

Law enforcement received a search warrant for the computer, and located seven videos depicting Sund engaged in sex acts with a child. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the abuse occurred on five occasions over a year and a half.

Sund was indicted on five counts of producing child pornography in March 2022. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to two of the five counts, and prosecutors dismissed the remaining at sentencing.

The FBI assisted the Hastings Police Department in investigating this case.

