Human skeletal remains were discovered by people swimming in the Elkhorn River southeast of Pilger Monday afternoon, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office recovered the partial remains and plans to work with forensic scientists associated with the University of North Texas to determine the age of the remains and cause of death, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Following severe flooding four years ago, three partial skeletal remains were located in or near the Elkhorn River, according to the press release. Forensic examinations of those remains found they were from the 19th century or earlier.