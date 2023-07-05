A Tuesday assault at the Reception and Treatment Center, a maximum-custody prison in Lincoln, left one staff member with injuries.

According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the assault occurred on Tuesday afternoon as a staff member was checking the ID of an inmate. The inmate "punched the staff member in the head and face multiple times," according to the press release.

The inmate was restrained and removed from the area by other staff members. The injured staff member was taken to the hospital. The injuries are considered serious, which the department defines as an injury that "requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person's usual activity."

Neither the inmate nor the staff member have been identified.

An internal investigation into the assault has been launched by NDCS, and findings will be presented to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office to determine if the inmate will face charges for the assault.