For the second time, a judge has ruled that Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo and the three others federally indicted alongside him will remain in jail due to witness tampering and obstruction concerns.

It has been almost two months since federal agents arrested Vinny Palermo, former Omaha Police Department officers Johnny Palermo and Richard Gonzalez, and longtime police fundraiser Jack Olson on a litany of fraud and public corruption charges. In late April, after an unusual series of detention hearings spanning nearly nine hours, the four men were ordered to remain in federal custody.

Now, on Friday, Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard issued the final ruling on the issue of detention, denying appeals from all four defendants and affirming the earlier decisions of U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart. The decision regarding Vinny Palermo's detention was the last to be issued.

For the past month, prosecutors and defense attorneys have gone back and forth with arguments for and against release. Defense attorneys filed the initial appeal, prosecutors were given an opportunity to respond, and the defense filed final briefs in support of their appeals late last month.

Only three of the initial appeals — for Olson, Gonzalez and Johnny Palermo — are unsealed. All other briefs were filed under seal. The court's motions laying out the rationale for denying the appeals are also sealed.

In 2022, only about 32% of federal defendants were released pretrial. But the release rate is significantly higher for people accused of fraud and other "white-collar" crimes. According to a 2022 Department of Justice report, about 73% of federal defendants in fraud cases from 2011 to 2018 were released pretrial.

That includes the likes of Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced Theranos founder now serving an 11 year prison sentence, and Bernie Madoff, known for running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, who were both released pretrial during their federal prosecutions.

A status conference to discuss the case's progression is scheduled for mid-July. Federal cases, especially those with massive amounts of evidence tend to move slowly. Prosecutors said in April that they had about a Terabyte of digital information for each indictment.

For reference, a Terabyte of digital data could store up to 250,000 photos, 500 hours of video or 6.5 million pages of documents.

The felony charges against the individual men vary in number and type, but they include wire fraud, honest services fraud, bank fraud and making false statements on a loan application. They largely focus on alleged fraudulent activity involving the Latino Peace Officers' Association (LPOA), of which Johnny Palermo was the president, and the Police Athletics For Community Engagement (PACE) charity, where Gonzalez served as the executive director.

One indictment largely focuses on alleged fraud by Vinny Palermo through his position on the City Council. Among other things, it alleges that Gonzalez and Johnny Palermo used LPOA and PACE funds to pay for Vinny Palermo’s lodging and airfare for a handful of lavish trips across the country, none of which he reported as “gifts” as required by law.

The other indictment alleges a seven-year scheme in which Gonzalez and Johnny Palermo employed Olson as an LPOA fundraiser while letting him keep 65% to 80% of the charity donations for himself — amounting to more than half of a million dollars. It also alleges that Gonzalez and Johnny Palermo used OPD contacts and prior knowledge of police procedures to impede a rape investigation in which Olson was the “lead suspect.”

Photos: Federal agents search the home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo