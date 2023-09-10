A 47-year-old man is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday in the 1600 block of Knox Street in northwest Lincoln.

Lincoln police were called to an area about a mile north of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus about 5:10 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers located a Lincoln man suffering from "at least one gunshot," a police spokesman said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel took the man to an area hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening, he said. Police said it's believed the person responsible for the shooting is known to the victim.