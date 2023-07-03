A 67-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced last week to 14 years in federal prison after he was convicted of possessing child pornography while on parole for sexually assaulting a child.
John Burton was found guilty of the charge after a two-day jury trial in February. He faced a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison due to the prior sex offense conviction.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI received a tip in April 2019 from a law enforcement agency in England that a computer with an IP address in Lincoln had twice accessed a child pornography website. That IP address led the FBI to Burton's residence.
At the time, Burton was on parole after serving 11 years in a Missouri prison for the sexual assault of a child younger than 14. He had been released in 2018 and was living in Lincoln with his elderly father.
A search warrant was executed on Burton's home in November 2020. Across multiple devices seized, investigators found more than 200 videos and 1,800 photos containing child pornography.
Burton was indicted in February 2021, and the case went to trial in February of this year.
According to court filings, Burton's defense argued at trial that it's possible someone else — namely Burton's father — was the person who downloaded the child pornography. Multiple witnesses testified that Burton's father, who died before the trial began, had a history of child molestation allegations.
The jury was not convinced by Burton’s argument, and they returned a guilty verdict in a little over an hour. Senior U.S. District Court Judge John Gerrard was similarly unimpressed.
"The jury did not believe you, and neither do I," Gerrard said to Burton at sentencing.
Upon Burton's release from custody, he will be required to serve 10 years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay $21,000 in restitution.