Burton was indicted in February 2021, and the case went to trial in February of this year.

According to court filings, Burton's defense argued at trial that it's possible someone else — namely Burton's father — was the person who downloaded the child pornography. Multiple witnesses testified that Burton's father, who died before the trial began, had a history of child molestation allegations.

The jury was not convinced by Burton’s argument, and they returned a guilty verdict in a little over an hour. Senior U.S. District Court Judge John Gerrard was similarly unimpressed.

"The jury did not believe you, and neither do I," Gerrard said to Burton at sentencing.

Upon Burton's release from custody, he will be required to serve 10 years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay $21,000 in restitution.