An employee at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln faces a felony charge for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a man who was on parole.

Angelita Zuniga, 44, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a parolee. Zuniga had been employed as a corporal with the Nebraska Department of Corrections for about a year. She has resigned her position, according to a press release from NDCS.

According to an arrest affidavit for Zuniga, the alleged relationship between the two began prior to Zuniga working at NDCS. She began dating the parolee in December 2021 after they met on Facebook, according to the affidavit, and was hired at NDCS in June 2022.

Zuniga appeared in Lancaster County Court on Thursday and was ordered held on 10% of $10,000 bail, meaning she would need to pay $1,000 to be released.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Nebraska State Patrol investigation into the alleged relationship started just two days ago on August 1.

On July 31, an employee at the Reception and Treatment Center was assigned to conduct random checks of employee vehicles. Zuniga's vehicle was selected and searched, at which point Zuniga informed the employee that the vehicle and some of the items inside belonged to her boyfriend, a former NDCS inmate.

The boyfriend, a 30-year-old man, has been on parole since July 2021 and is scheduled to be released from parole in November. He served about three years in prison on a meth possession charge.

NDCS officials contacted the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate the relationship. Zuniga was interviewed at the RTC on Tuesday, where she was shown a photo of the parolee and identified him as her boyfriend.

Through interviews with both Zuniga and the parolee, investigators discovered that the two had allegedly started communicating shortly after he was released from prison in 2021. The parolee sent Zuniga a friend request on Facebook in August or September, according to the affidavit, and they began dating and engaging in a sexual relationship in December.

Zuniga allegedly said in the interview that she was aware the man was still on parole, and she had regular contact with his parole officer. She further stated that she had received training about policies regarding staff relationships with inmates and parolees, but apparently did not realize that she was breaking the law until the interview.

"During the interview, Zuniga came to realize that her relationship with [the parolee] was a law violation," the affidavit reads.

When the parolee was interviewed, he described his relationship with Zuniga as healthy and supportive, according to the affidavit. He told investigators that he had moved into her home in May 2022, and he listed Zuniga's residence as his address with the Nebraska Parole Board.

According to the affidavit, the parolee said that he remembered when Zuniga applied for the job with NDCS, as they spoke about the position and "the financial benefits to her and her family." He was apparently unaware that their relationship was illegal.

"[The parolee] indicated he was not aware that his sexual contact with Zuniga was a law violation and expressed feeling guilty for placing Zuniga in this investigation," the affidavit says.

Nebraska law prohibits any employee or contractor within a state prison or city or county jail from subjecting an inmate or a parolee to sexual penetration or sexual contact. Consent is not a valid defense, according to state law.

If convicted, Zuniga faces a maximum of 20 years in jail with no mandatory minimum. She also would have to register as a sex offender.