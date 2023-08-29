An inmate serving a life sentence for two counts of first-degree murder died Tuesday at the Nebraska prison in Tecumseh.

Decabooter Williams, 71, formerly of Omaha, began serving his sentence in June 2004. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said a cause of death has not been determined but Williams was being treated for a medical condition.

Williams was found guilty in Douglas County District Court for the deaths of Victoria Burgess, 52, and LaTisha Tolbert, 28 of Omaha. Prosecutors said Williams became enraged when Burgess accused him of stealing $200 from her.

Williams tried to borrow a gun from a neighbor. He then bought some gas, confronted Burgess and set her and her house ablaze, resulting in the deaths of the two women.

Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty, in part because relatives of Burgess and Tolbert did not want it.

Under state law, a grand jury conducts an investigation whenever someone dies while in custody of law enforcement.