An inmate serving a life sentence for two counts of first-degree murder died Tuesday at the Nebraska prison in Tecumseh.
Decabooter Williams, 71, formerly of Omaha, began serving his sentence in June 2004. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said a cause of death has not been determined but Williams was being treated for a medical condition.
Williams was found guilty in Douglas County District Court for the deaths of Victoria Burgess, 52, and LaTisha Tolbert, 28 of Omaha. Prosecutors said Williams became enraged when Burgess accused him of stealing $200 from her.
Williams tried to borrow a gun from a neighbor. He then bought some gas, confronted Burgess and set her and her house ablaze, resulting in the deaths of the two women.
Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty, in part because relatives of Burgess and Tolbert did not want it.
People are also reading…
Under state law, a grand jury conducts an investigation whenever someone dies while in custody of law enforcement.
Paying the Price: An investigative series looking at Nebraska's prisons
Paying the Price: An investigative series looking at Nebraska's prisons
The World-Herald's occasional series on Nebraska's prison crisis begins with the the state’s nation-leading incarceration spike, and how past actions by lawmakers have played a role in that growth.
Nebraska locks up people of color at higher rates than the U.S. as a whole. The gaps between its low White incarceration rate and high rates for racial minorities are among the widest in the country.
Anthony Washington now sees his devotion to his gang as a “false idolization” that helped steer him to prison.
When Shakur Abdullah speaks to prison inmates who are preparing to transition back to society, he counsels them not to give up hope they can turn their lives around.
Omaha police have worked hand in hand with affected communities to employ all-new tactics, including a beefed-up gang specialty unit, shot detection technology and enhanced rewards for tips.
Nebraska's tough 2009 law sent offenders to a state prison cell instead of a federal one. Besides the cost to Nebraska taxpayers, the shift meant inmates were better able to keep local gang ties.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272