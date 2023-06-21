A 35-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for purchasing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the State of Nebraska.
Jason C. Olderbak was sentenced to 50 hours of community service, two years of probation and a $3,000 fine for unlawful possession of official U.S. insignia, according to a press release from the attorney's office.
Around July 30, 2021, Olderbak purchased 21 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards online, according to the release.
On Aug. 3, 2021, Customs and Border Protection received the package as it was entering the United States from overseas. Customs decided to search the package because it was similar to other fraudulent packages and found the fake vaccination cards inside the package.
A search warrant was obtained to perform a controlled delivery of the package, which was carried out on Aug. 18, 2021, according to the release. Olderbak's cellphone and other electronic devices were also seized, and examination of the devices revealed web history consistent with the purchase of the fake vaccination cards.
The fake cards ordered by Olderbak were nearly identical to legitimate COVID-19 vaccination cards and included the seal and insignia of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the release said.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023
A Tesla coil electrifies a baseball in the World-Herald on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha police officer keeps people away from where a suspicious package that prompted a law enforcement response near gate 2 at Charles Schwab Field on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha police officer carries a suspicious package that was found near gate 2 at Charles Schwab Field on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera shows off his glove after practice on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson stretches before practices on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sculptor John Lajba walks about his Road to Omaha Sculpture before cleaning it at Charles Schwab Field on Wednesday, June 07, 2023.The sculpture was dedicated exactly 24 years earlier at Rosenblatt Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
John Lajba scrubs his Road to Omaha Sculpture at Charles Schwab Field on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
John Lajba spray washes his Road to Omaha Sculpture at Charles Schwab Field on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
2023 All-Nebraska baseball team captains Millard South's Cam Kozeal, left, and Omaha Gross's Connor Capece pose for a portrait on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Police closed Hamilton Street near 30th to investigate a shooting early on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A dog
peeks out of a window and watches as police investigate a shooting near 30th and Hamilton Streets on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police and forensics investigators look for evidence as they investigate a shooting that injured one person near 30th and Hamilton Streets on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police investigate a shooting that injured one person near 30th and Hamilton Streets on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Some of the leather bags from Jared Hall's 3am Luxury brand.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha fire department investigate the scene after a forklift struck a propane tank and caused an explosion at 4301 N 30th St. a on Monday. One person was seriously injured.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman is visible distraught after a forklift struck a propane tank and caused an explosion and blew the garage doors off of a building owned by Omaha Public Schools located at 4301 N 30th St. a on Monday. One person was seriously injured.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
O.NE Finest dancers perform during a hometown send-off for Terence “Bud” Crawford ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Julia McGuigan, facing, demonstrates a drawing technique with student Anahi Salazar during an "Urban Illustration" workshop at her studio and shop north of downtown Omaha on May 12.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!