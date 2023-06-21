A 35-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for purchasing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the State of Nebraska.

Jason C. Olderbak was sentenced to 50 hours of community service, two years of probation and a $3,000 fine for unlawful possession of official U.S. insignia, according to a press release from the Attorney's Office.

Around July 30, 2021, Olderbak purchased 21 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards online, according to the release.

On Aug. 3, 2021, Customs and Border Protection received the package as it was entering the United States from overseas. Customs decided to search the package because it was similar to other fraudulent packages and found the fake vaccination cards inside the package.

A search warrant was obtained to perform a controlled delivery of the package, which was carried out on Aug. 18, 2021, according to the release. Olderbak's cellphone and other electronic devices were also seized, and examination of the devices revealed web history consistent with the purchase of the fake vaccination cards.

The fake cards ordered by Olderbak were nearly identical to legitimate COVID-19 vaccination cards and included the seal and insignia of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the release said.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

