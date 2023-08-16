A 42-year-old Lincoln man was arrested after the Nebraska State Patrol said the man led troopers on a vehicle chase that took the man through a residential yard in the small town of Emerald.

The State Patrol said the incident began around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The Seward County Sheriff’s Office told the State Patrol the man was driving a stolen Chevrolet Suburban toward Lincoln. Emerald is about seven miles west of Lincoln.

The trooper found the vehicle traveling east on U.S. Highway 6. The trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop in Emerald but the man instead drove through a residential yard and a fence, according to the State Patrol. The trooper did not pursue the man through the yard.

The man then fled south through a cornfield, the State Patrol said. After about half a mile, the man lost control of the Suburban while crossing a driveway in the field. The State Patrol said the vehicle stopped and the man fled on foot.

A K-9 unit tracked the man down in the field and found the man hiding among several hay bales, the State Patrol said.

The man was taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment. Once he’s released, the State Patrol said he will be taken to the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief and theft. More charges are pending in Seward County, the State Patrol said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

