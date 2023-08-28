A 28-year-old man from Mexico was arrested after the Nebraska State Patrol said he was transporting 133 pounds of marijuana through the state.

Around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper stopped an eastbound Cadillac CTS for speeding along Interstate 80 in Dawson County in south central Nebraska, according to a press release from the State Patrol.

The trooper smelled marijuana coming from inside the sedan. A vehicle search conducted by the State Patrol turned up more than 100 packages of marijuana.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana measuring more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver and no operator’s license. He was taken to the Dawson County Jail.