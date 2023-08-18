Nebraska State Patrol troopers found 61 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop along Interstate 80 in south central Nebraska.

Around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, a state trooper pulled over a Toyota Camry for allegedly tailgating another vehicle along the interstate near Giltner. The trooper became suspicious of criminal activity during the stop.

A K-9 unit detected an odor of a controlled substance in the Camry. Troopers searched the vehicle and found the 61 pounds of suspected meth inside bins, according to a press release. Troopers also found a handgun.

A 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man both from Cicero, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, were arrested and taken to Hamilton County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a drug violation and possession of a fireman while committing a felony.

