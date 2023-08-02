Nebraska's U.S. District Court Judges announced Wednesday that Jacqueline DeLuca, an Omaha attorney with experience in civil litigation, will join the federal bench next year as a U.S. Magistrate judge.

DeLuca, 36, will join the court in January 2024 following the retirement of U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart, according to a press release. Zwart has held the position since 2010.

Magistrate judges serve eight-year, renewable terms and are responsible for the management of most pretrial proceedings in federal civil and criminal matters, as well as the trial of misdemeanor cases. Unlike other federal judges, magistrates are not appointed by the president and do not require U.S. Senate confirmation.

DeLuca attended Creighton University for both her undergraduate and graduate programs. She graduated with a degree in international relations in 2008, and graduated from the Creighton University School of Law in 2011. While attending law school, she won multiple awards for trial advocacy.

After holding a judicial clerkship with a federal judge in Missouri, DeLuca joined Omaha civil litigation firm Fraser Stryker in 2013. Her practice focused on legal malpractice defense, commercial litigation, product liability and personal injury cases.

In 2021, DeLuca was selected to head the North American Consumer Litigation and Pre-litigation Resolution Team for PayPal, where she currently works.

Zwart's retirement was announced in February, and applications for the open position were submitted in March. A merit selection panel comprised of one community member and nine attorneys, led by University of Nebraska College of Law Dean Richard Moberly, was established to evaluate applicants and make recommendations as to the most qualified candidates.

Earlier this summer, the panel made a confidential recommendation identifying the five people it determined to be most qualified. DeLuca was then selected from the five by Nebraska's U.S. District Court Judges.

"Nebraska's federal court, and the people it serves, are very fortunate to welcome such a highly qualified individual to our bench," Robert Rossiter, Chief U.S. District Judge, said in a press release.

DeLuca's salary will be $213,992 per year. She will assume the position on Jan. 16.

