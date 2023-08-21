Citizens in 23 of Nebraska’s 93 counties woke up Jan. 1 to find there was a new sheriff in town.

That is one of the largest turnovers of that elected position in recent memory. When the dust had settled from the November 2022 elections, there were new sheriffs in Banner, Brown, Cass, Colfax, Dawson, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Dundy, Fillmore, Franklin, Frontier, Gosper, Greeley, Hamilton, Jefferson, Johnson, Kimball, Red Willow, Rock, Saunders, Thurston and Wheeler.

They all took an oath to ensure that local, state and federal laws are followed. He or she performs a role similar to that of a police chief in a municipal department, managing a department in charge of protecting people and property while also providing security at the county courthouse.

Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, 48, is president of the Nebraska Sheriffs’ Association, an honor that rotates. He said the monthly NSA meetings were a big help to him when he first became sheriff nine years ago.

“Every election cycle there’s some new faces,” Wemhoff said. “It seems like this time (the number) is higher than probably we’ve ever seen. Our meetings were a huge benefit to me as new sheriff.”

Just being able to talk over common problems or ask questions of a colleague even after the meetings are over was a big help to me, Wemhoff said.

“Once, I was speaking with a longtime sheriff, and he had some of the same questions about something that had come up as I did,” he said. “To me, that was very reassuring. I wasn’t the only one looking for answers.”

Wemhoff said he thought that he had a pretty good handle on the job of sheriff before winning his first election.

“But until you sit in the seat, you have no idea what’s going on,” Wemhoff said. “Sheriffs have many more obligations than most citizens ever know. Courthouse security duties, county board meetings and just about any other county operation need their attention. Honestly, you are just so involved with every aspect of county operations that it’s difficult to explain.”

Dustin Weitzel, 48, spent 24 years as a deputy in Dodge County and took over from Steve Hespen, who retired before his term was up. Bob Reynolds, who was the interim sheriff, stayed on as chief deputy with 37 years experience.

“The seven months have flown by, and the transition has been very good largely because of my relationships with Sheriff Hespen and Bob Reynolds,” Weitzel said. “We haven’t touched anything. We have a really good group of people to work with here.”

Weitzel said he misses patrolling the roads. The Fremont native thought he might still have time to patrol, but that hasn’t been the case.

“The amount of paperwork a sheriff has to do is an eye-opener,” he said. “I’m putting in more time than when I was on the road, but I do enjoy getting out and meeting the public at (community events).”

In neighboring Saunders County, Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg, 47, relies on his 22 years in law enforcement and community service. He rose to sergeant in the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and is a former chairman of the Cedar Bluffs Village Board.

“As far as surprises, there have been several things that we have encountered in the past seven months that are out of the norm for our office,” Lichtenberg said. “They included a cruiser wreck where the deputy was injured and the cruiser burned up, a judge’s order to collect over a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of collectible coins and deliver them to a plaintiff, and flooding in office spaces in our building.”

Lichtenberg said getting out to meet the public is a perk of office that he enjoys. He said the Saunders County Fair and other events are a great chance to talk about services his office provides.

“I do want to be as accessible to all the citizens in the county as I can,” he said. “I have an ‘open-door policy’ and want everyone to know that they can come in to talk to me or that they can call me with concerns or questions about our office.”

One of the tougher jobs in Saunders County is the “constant battle” to recruit and maintain employees, Lichtenberg said.

“Unfortunately, we have been in the same boat as many (law enforcement) agencies being short-staffed,” he said. “With our county being a top growing county in Nebraska, our department will have to grow along with that to ensure everyone is safe and protected and to handle the increased call volumes that we are seeing.”

Aaron Hanson, 49, took over as Douglas County Sheriff following Tim Dunning, who served 26 years, and two interim sheriffs. A 26-year veteran of the Omaha Police Department, Hanson is responsible for helping to protect the state’s most populous county with over 586,000 residents.

“Our road patrols cover 90,000 people in the unincorporated parts of the county,” Hanson said. “If that were a municipality, it would be the third-biggest city in the state of Nebraska.”

Hanson said one of the things he learned right away was that the deputies and staff at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office “were the best-kept secret” in the Omaha area. He called the high caliber of deputies and civilians a pleasant surprise.

“I learned these people have an uncanny ability of making do with less,” he said. “It’s always healthy to have fresh eyes and new blood, but Dunning and (interim sheriff Tom) Wheeler left the office in good shape.”

A large concern, Hanson said, is the number of homicides that have occurred outside Omaha’s city limits of late, including five this year and eight in the past 12 months. Those are big numbers for an office that doesn’t have a homicide unit.

“Crimes being investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are becoming more and more chilling and complex and violent,” Hanson said. “We have split our detective unit in two to cover personal and property crimes. This is vital because our main objective is to provide security for the public.”

On the other end of the spectrum, Wheeler County Sheriff Dale King provides protection for one of the state’s smallest counties by population. He and one deputy patrol 576 square miles with approximately 785 residents in north-central Nebraska. It’s a far cry, King said, from when he worked as a detective in the Fremont, Colorado, Sheriff’s Office with a population near 50,000.

“It’s like night and day,” King said. “We probably saw as much activity in two weeks in Colorado as my five years (in Nebraska law enforcement).”

The population of Wheeler County swells with summer residents at Lake Ericson, King said. He or his deputy also have to provide security at the Wheeler County Courthouse.

“If I need help with anything, the surrounding sheriffs are right there,” he said. “Aaron Hanson from Douglas County hunts around here, and he has dropped by to say if there’s anything he can do to just let him know, and I really appreciate that.”

Wemhoff, of the Nebraska Sheriffs’ Association, said Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt, 69, is a go-to guy for anyone who needs law enforcement advice. Eberhardt, Nebraska’s longest serving sheriff at 39 years, said the state’s 23 new sheriffs are the most he can recall.

“It shows the changing of the guard,” Eberhardt said. “There’s so much change since I began. Technology is changing fast and it’s scary because sometimes you can be overwhelmed. I tell (newer sheriffs) to surround yourself with good people that are competent and have good people skills.”

Everyday that he leaves for the office, Eberhardt said he tells himself, “God, please help me to help because everyone you deal with out there is somebody’s child. Everybody needs help.”

The most important bit of advice for any law enforcement officer is leave the stress of the job at the office, he said.

“One of the hardest things for sheriffs is that any day you can go from zero to 99 (mph) so fast,” Eberhardt said. “Don’t take it out on your wife or girlfriend or the kids. Make sure they know how important they are to you every day.”

