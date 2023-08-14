Authorities executed search warrants at dispensaries across Nebraska last week, including in Sarpy County, over allegations that some products contain a percentage of THC "well over" the legal amount.

The warrants are part of a multi-agency investigation spearheaded by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office that has led to at least eight search warrants at dispensaries in Bellevue, Gretna, Papillion and Lincoln.

Sarpy County authorities executed search warrants on three dispensaries — two Cannabis Factory locations in Gretna and Bellevue, and one 50 Shades of Green location in Papillion — on Aug. 8, Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said.

According to a press release from Davis, the Sarpy County investigation began "several months ago" when investigators received reports that products at the three stores contained an illegal amount of THC. Narcotics officers reportedly purchased various products from the stores to have them tested at a lab.

Some products from the three dispensaries tested "well above" the legal limit of Delta-9 THC, Davis said, with "many" products testing above 5% and some reaching up to 15%. The legal limit of Delta-9 THC, the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis, is 0.3%.

Multiple product lines and records from the businesses were seized during the execution of the search warrant, according to the press release.

An attorney for 50 Shades of Green said one of its Omaha locations was also the subject of a search warrant. Similar searches took place last week at five Lincoln dispensaries, according to reporting from the Lincoln Journal Star.

Marijuana remains illegal in Nebraska, though hemp, which comes from the same plant, is legal. The 2018 federal farm bill legalized and regulated production of hemp, placing a 0.3% limit on the content of Delta-9 THC. But no limits were placed on other derivatives of the hemp plant like Delta-8, Delta-10, CBD and THC-A, among many others.

That loophole created a booming market for marijuana-adjacent products across the state. There are at least 20 dispensaries in Omaha and the surrounding suburbs, and many smoke shops and gas stations sell Delta-8 and other hemp-derived products.

Search warrants in Douglas and Sarpy Counties remain sealed due to the ongoing investigation, according to officials from both counties. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it is involved in the multi-agency investigation. The Omaha Police Department referred questions about the search warrants served in Omaha to the Attorney General's Office.

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson expressed concern about consumers buying products with a higher THC content than advertised. Hanson said he has already heard from one woman whose elderly mother went to a dispensary for a topical pain relief product but was sold an edible that left her confused.

Davis said his main concern is consumer safety and protection, as customers need to know the products could give them a "high" or have an impact on their judgment.

Lyle Wheeler and Tiffany Thompson, attorneys for 50 Shades of Green, said in a statement that their client is cooperating with the investigation and has been in contact with law enforcement.

"In an effort to maintain compliance with the recent search warrant and in an effort to promote good faith with law enforcement, 50 Shades voluntarily submitted a sample of each of its products for testing to an independent [International Organization for Standardization] and [Drug Enforcement Administration] certified lab," the statement reads. "To date, there have been no indications of any violations under the re-testing."

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023