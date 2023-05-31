A prison unit in Lincoln has been placed under stricter controls after three inmates allegedly assaulted several staff members Wednesday.
Five Reception and Treatment Center staff members went to a hospital to be treated for wounds consistent with having been stabbed, punched and kicked, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.
The press release said the inmates, who were allegedly intoxicated, attacked five staff members. Two other staff members, who were not physically assaulted, were treated for other injuries that occurred when they responded to the incident.
“The injured team members were primarily concerned with the well-being of their co-workers, which is indicative of the commitment they have to each other,” Taggart Boyd, the center’s warden, said in the release. “Staff responded quickly and contained the situation within minutes.”
People are also reading…
Three weapons have been recovered.
The prison unit will be placed under modified operations while the incident is investigated. Modified operations are done to more closely control inmates’ movement and can include confinement, cancellation of program and work activities and direct escort of certain inmates.
The Nebraska State Patrol is overseeing the criminal investigation. Findings will be presented to the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office for possible criminal prosecution.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A former employee at South Platte High School in Big Springs was sentenced Thursday for first-degree sexual assault of a child.
An 19-year-old Omaha woman has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the 2019 slaying of a Bellevue man.
A 25-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sex trafficking of a minor.
The Council Bluffs Police Department arrested a 61-year-old man Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of 60-year-old woman who was later found dead in February.
An Omaha man accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed his wife was ordered to be held on $10 million bail during his initial court appearance Wednesday.
Statute of limitations creates roadblock in Susan Negersmith case | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast
Listen to the final chapter of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles that examines the circumstances surrounding a death in a New Jersey resort town.
A Cass County District Court judge on Monday ordered a 19-year-old man charged with first-degree murder to undergo a mental examination to determine if he was sane at the time of the slaying.
A couple was arrested on felony neglect charges for allowing three of their children to rack up a large number of absences and tardy days from elementary school, records show.