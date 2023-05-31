Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A prison unit in Lincoln has been placed under stricter controls after three inmates allegedly assaulted several staff members Wednesday.

Five Reception and Treatment Center staff members went to a hospital to be treated for wounds consistent with having been stabbed, punched and kicked, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The press release said the inmates, who were allegedly intoxicated, attacked five staff members. Two other staff members, who were not physically assaulted, were treated for other injuries that occurred when they responded to the incident.

“The injured team members were primarily concerned with the well-being of their co-workers, which is indicative of the commitment they have to each other,” Taggart Boyd, the center’s warden, said in the release. “Staff responded quickly and contained the situation within minutes.”

Three weapons have been recovered.

The prison unit will be placed under modified operations while the incident is investigated. Modified operations are done to more closely control inmates’ movement and can include confinement, cancellation of program and work activities and direct escort of certain inmates.

The Nebraska State Patrol is overseeing the criminal investigation. Findings will be presented to the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office for possible criminal prosecution.