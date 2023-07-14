AUBURN, Neb. — A local stay-at-home mom's success story began when Lyndsay Maahs' kids discovered freeze-dried Skittles on the internet.

The kids asked her to order some of that intriguing candy, so she did. And once they tasted the treat, the family agreed that it took Skittles to a whole new level.

Then Lyndsay's offspring showed her a YouTube video with people making freeze-dried candy, which piqued her interest in doing it at home. But she'd need a freeze dryer — for $3,000. She said her husband, Lance, had some thoughts about that.

“You can’t have a $3,000 machine just to make Skittles for your family,” he told her.

But Lance also has “a business mind,” Lyndsay said, and with his encouragement, the former daycare worker launched Crunchy Bits in May 2021, freeze-drying everything from Skittles to Jolly Ranchers to Twix bars at home and selling them online and at fairs and craft shows.

Due diligence convinced her there was nothing else like it in Nebraska. She eventually moved from her home kitchen into the top floor of a 132-year-old building in downtown Auburn that used to be the town’s opera house.

Now the business has a second full-time employee: Lance, who had been working in a local manufacturing plant. They have three freeze-dryers with plans for a fourth and serve a number of wholesale clients in various Nebraska locations.

They also took over the building's main floor as a showroom for their product as well as a place for area artisans to sell their goods. The store is one of 70 stops on the Nebraska Passport tourism program, which encourages people to visit sites and small businesses across the state.

Crunchy Bits sells 45 varieties of freeze-dried treats. The first thing Lyndsay made was with Skittles, then Sweet Tarts. Then they moved on to Jolly Ranchers, Werther’s Caramels and various chocolate concoctions such as s’mores, which were Lance’s brainchild.

He’s a fan of the chocolate selections.

“Milk Duds,” he said, “just melt in your mouth.”

Lyndsay, however, has a different freeze-dried favorite: “The Jolly Ranchers go really well with wine.”

Freeze-dried Nerds turned out looking exactly like the round and prickly depictions of the virus that caused the recent pandemic.

“We call them COVID Clusters,” Lance said.

Lyndsay said creating freeze-dried treats is a fairly easy process, usually just loading items into the dryer and waiting eight to 12 hours for them to be done. Sometimes she has to start with chilled or frozen items, or, conversely, needs to heat them before they are processed.

She said she learned how to make freeze-dried candy on her own.

“There was a lot of trial and error, lots of mistrials. But the kids still ate it,” she said.

Because of the time involved, and the fact that her three dryers are going 24 hours a day, Lyndsay said she typically works 70 to 75 hours a week.

“I tell people that I just live here,” she joked.

The couple have eight kids — two are already out of the house and the youngest is four, so they share child-care duties.

Wholesale is where the business earns most of its money. She estimates that she makes up to $4,000 worth of candy for wholesalers each week. You can find the 13 stores that carry their items (all in eastern Nebraska), as well as online ordering, at crunchybitscandy.com.

She said the Auburn community is extremely supportive of local businesses. The couple moved their family to the area a few years ago due to its low cost of living and because they like small-town life.

“I love this area,” she said, citing historic Brownville to the south and Indian Cave State Park near Nebraska City.

The Passport program has helped traffic, Lyndsay said. About 200 visitors came from out of town in May alone, and another 800 visited in June.

Besides the showroom's candy, visitors can buy hand-made earrings and wire jewelry, home decor made out of embellished bed springs, lamps made from wine and liquor bottles, key chains, T-shirts and Zyla activewear, among other items.

Lyndsay Maahs said she's grateful for everything that has happened since her children introduced her to freeze-dried Skittles on the web.

“Thank God for my kids, and their unhealthy obsession with sweet stuff,” she said.