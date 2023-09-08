Summer may be almost over, along with those lazy days around the pool, but there are still lots of fun activities to be found at Nebraska’s state parks and recreation areas.
It’s not just horseback riding or hiking, although the changing leaves can make for some stunning fall displays.
Across the Nebraska Game and Parks system, you can enjoy sports such as dodgeball, tennis, basketball or disc golf, things you might not associate with a state park.
Jake Rodiek, regional superintendent for the venture parks, said those recreational sports are very popular with visitors.
“The basketball courts we have next to the campgrounds, I usually always see people up there using those,” he said.
Jeff Fields, parks division administrator, said it’s part of the whole experience that Game and Parks wants to offer visitors.
“It’s another option for families to do,” he said.
Basketball and tennis courts have been around at many parks for a while, but disc golf has been a popular addition in the past five to 10 years.
Leagues have been formed and tournaments played at the parks.
“There are six or so courses across the state, it’s an inexpensive activity, and it’s free with a park sticker,” Rodiek said. “Anybody can play, which lends itself to the family atmosphere.”
Those activities will be offered as long as the weather permits.
The start of school and a myriad of other activities doesn’t mean there’s a huge drop in the number of park guests in the fall. Quite the opposite.
Fields said the number of visitors after Labor Day has been increasing dramatically the past five to 10 years.
“Mainly due to some of the activities we’re offering,” he said, such as Halloween events. “October is a pretty darn busy month and seems to get busier every year.”
Although there were extremely hot days, Fields said it was a great summer for the parks system. Camping numbers were down slightly from the high COVID years but were still better than before 2020.
Fields said the Game and Parks has yet to tally its summer totals, but he said camping numbers are a good indicator of how the season went.
He’s pleased with what he’s seen.
“It’s been outstanding,” he said. “Overall, we haven’t had a lot of issues. Numbers have been consistent. There have been lots of happy people using our parks.”
Here is a list of the parks where recreational sports are offered, compiled by Game and Parks' Renae Blum:
Basketball: Mahoney and Chadron State Parks.
Disc golf: In the eastern portion of the state, you can play at Indian Cave and Mahoney State Parks, as well as Pawnee, Branched Oak, Fremont Lakes, Willow Creek and Lewis and Clark State Recreation Areas. Farther west, go to Chadron State Park, Medicine Creek, Lake Maloney and Fort Kearny State Recreation Areas.
Dodgeball and wiffleball: Platte River State Park.
Golf: Fort Robinson, Ponca and Mahoney State Parks, and an 18-hole, nationally known golf course a few miles from Niobrara State Park.
Tennis: Fort Robinson, Chadron, Platte River and Mahoney State Parks.
Softball: Chadron, Platte River and Mahoney State Parks and Minatare State Recreation Area.
Sand volleyball: Lewis and Clark, Two Rivers, Willow Creek, Swanson Reservoir and Summit Lake State Recreation Areas and Chadron, Niobrara and Mahoney State Parks. Windmill State Recreation Area has a net positioned on its beach.
Horseshoes: Alexandria, Fort Kearny, Fremont Lakes, Minatare Lake, Rockford Lake, Summit Lake, Two Rivers and Willow Creek State Recreation Areas. State parks with horseshoes include Chadron, Mahoney, Fort Robinson, Indian Cave, Niobrara and Platte River, as well as Fort Hartsuff State Historical Park.
A state park entry permit is required.
