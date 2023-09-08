Missouri River Outdoor Expo

A weekend of family fun is waiting at the Missouri River Outdoor Expo on Sept. 16-17 at Ponca State Park.

This 18th annual event is the largest outdoor expo in the Midwest. Participate in any of more than 100 outdoor activities, including wildlife encounters, fishing, kayaking, archery, camping skills, cooking demonstrations, contests, rock climbing, shooting sports, food and goods vendors, dog shows, craftsmanship demonstrations, local entertainment and much more.

New activities for 2023 include a high school/college trap team contest, Wayne American Fly-in Team, world-record-setting log roll across the Missouri River, field dressing a bison tutorial and more.

Attendees will be eligible to enter a youth into the Youth Half Price Lifetime Permit Drawing program, which gives Nebraskans ages 15 and younger the opportunity to purchase lifetime hunt, fish and other permits for half price. The online entry form will be available during the event.

Also, the Action Trackchair, an all-terrain wheelchair, will be on display. The chair, which enables users with the mobility, freedom and independence to explore the outdoors, will be demonstrated on the riverfront, where guests may try them. At 10 a.m. Sept. 16, Heartland Dallas Safari Club will present a chair to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to add to Ponca SP’s fleet of three chairs.

The expo will be open to the public each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A vehicle park entry permit is required and can be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.gov or at the entrance.