Rep. Don Bacon said FBI cyber-analysts have told him his campaign and personal emails were hacked by Chinese spies earlier this summer, part of a larger hacking campaign that also targeted U.S. State Department and Commerce Department accounts.
The Nebraska Republican said he was told the Chinese Communist Party had access to his account between May 15 and June 16 due to a vulnerability in Microsoft’s software. That weakness has since been corrected.
“They were in my emails for 31 days,” Bacon said in an interview.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
In a July 11 blog post, Microsoft attributed the hack to a “China-based threat actor” called Storm-0558, which it said focuses on espionage, data theft and credential access typically targeting government agencies in western Europe.
At the time, Microsoft said the hackers gained access to email accounts affecting about 25 organizations, including government agencies, as well as to consumer accounts of individuals likely associated with those agencies. They used forged authentication tokens to make it appear that they were actually the customers.
Microsoft said in the blog post that it had notified administrators for all the agencies and “completed mitigation to all customers.” The organizations were not identified at the time.
Bacon said he didn’t learn of the breach until the FBI contacted him Monday. He said he asked whether he might have done something to expose his accounts to the hackers.
“They told me it was nothing I did wrong,” he said.
Bacon said he did remember receiving a notification from Microsoft earlier this summer encouraging him to change his password, which he now realizes probably was connected to the breach.
Otherwise, he never saw any clue that his emails were being read or misused.
“I didn’t have any indication. Nothing stuck out,” Bacon said.
He said he believes he was targeted because of his criticism of China’s government and its human rights record.
“The Chinese, I think, see me as an adversary,” Bacon said. “I’ve been very vocal about the Uyghur genocide, and I’m a strong supporter of democracy in Hong Kong and Taiwan.”
He said he is not aware of any other member of Congress who was targeted.
“The Chinese can expect me to double down on Taiwan,” he added.
Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, said he served most of his 30-year career in military intelligence and is well aware of Chinese and Russian hacking capabilities.
As such, he never discusses sensitive information in unsecured channels.
“I’ve always assumed my email and cellphones were targets," he said. “I’ve always been suspicious about China and Russia.”
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023
Shaunie Cobb, 2, looks out the window of her family's first home, part of the Habitat for Humanity of Omaha’s development Bluestem Prairie on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Shaunie's mother, Destiny Gunter, got the keys today.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
People watch the start of the Terence Bud Crawford victory parade from the roof of The Bank apartments near 20th and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking southeast at 13th and Farnam Streets, thousands line the streets for the Terence Bud Crawford victory parade in downtown Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb listen to Sen.Deb Fischer, R-Neb speak at the Federal Legislative Summit at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska freshman Bergen Reilly, Caroline Jurevicius, Laney Choboy, and Andi Jackson all react to a photo that Nebraska Director of Photography Scott Bruhn just took of them on team picture day at the Bob Devaney on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Special Teams Coordinator Ed Foley watches the team during practice at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Players' silhouettes during practice at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Dancers from the New Legacy Souljaz perform during the Native Omaha Days Parade in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Beck, 5, plays Connect 4 during the Family Fun Day in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Father Steven Boes prepares to end the new Boys Town Education Center after the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Father Steven Boes speaks before the ribbon cutting of the new Boys Town Education Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Water shoots out of a storm drain on Saddle Creek Road near Pacific Street during a morning downpour on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Heavy rains caused traffic barrels to float onto a storm drain on Saddle Creek Road north of Farnam Street on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Paul Elbert, 2, of Council Bluffs, plays in the rain near a Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office vehicle during the 40th annual National Night Out get-together at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluffs on Tuesday. National Night Out is community-building event meant to promote positive relationships between police and neighbors.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Adonis Marcial Rodriguez, 20, trains with posters from Terence 'Bud' Crawford's past fights hanging over him at B&B Sports Academy near 30th and Sprague Streets in Omaha on Monday. After victory in a fight on Saturday night, Omaha-native and co-founder of the gym, Crawford is the undisputed welterweight champion boxer.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Connor Raastad, 12, shows Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson (99) how to put on Connor's corn hat during fan day at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Kendall Reed and Cole Lange place their lanterns in the pond during the Water Lantern Festival on the Gene Leahy Mall in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Alejandro Tosti reacts after completing the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Zack Fischer chips out of a bunker on the 14th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Parker Coody, center, lines up his putt along with Jeremy Paul, left, and Joe Highsmith, right, on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
