Rep. Don Bacon said FBI cyber-analysts have told him his campaign and personal emails were hacked by Chinese spies earlier this summer, part of a larger hacking campaign that also targeted U.S. State Department and Commerce Department accounts.

The Nebraska Republican said he was told the Chinese Communist Party had access to his account between May 15 and June 16 due to a vulnerability in Microsoft’s software. That weakness has since been corrected.

“They were in my emails for 31 days,” Bacon said in an interview.

In a July 11 blog post, Microsoft attributed the hack to a “China-based threat actor” called Storm-0558, which it said focuses on espionage, data theft and credential access typically targeting government agencies in western Europe.

At the time, Microsoft said the hackers gained access to email accounts affecting about 25 organizations, including government agencies, as well as to consumer accounts of individuals likely associated with those agencies. They used forged authentication tokens to make it appear that they were actually the customers.

Microsoft said in the blog post that it had notified administrators for all the agencies and “completed mitigation to all customers.” The organizations were not identified at the time.

Bacon said he didn’t learn of the breach until the FBI contacted him Monday. He said he asked whether he might have done something to expose his accounts to the hackers.

“They told me it was nothing I did wrong,” he said.

Bacon said he did remember receiving a notification from Microsoft earlier this summer encouraging him to change his password, which he now realizes probably was connected to the breach.

Otherwise, he never saw any clue that his emails were being read or misused.

“I didn’t have any indication. Nothing stuck out,” Bacon said.

He said he believes he was targeted because of his criticism of China’s government and its human rights record.

“The Chinese, I think, see me as an adversary,” Bacon said. “I’ve been very vocal about the Uyghur genocide, and I’m a strong supporter of democracy in Hong Kong and Taiwan.”

He said he is not aware of any other member of Congress who was targeted.

“The Chinese can expect me to double down on Taiwan,” he added.

Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, said he served most of his 30-year career in military intelligence and is well aware of Chinese and Russian hacking capabilities.

As such, he never discusses sensitive information in unsecured channels.

“I’ve always assumed my email and cellphones were targets," he said. “I’ve always been suspicious about China and Russia.”

