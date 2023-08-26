Evelyn Sharp’s earrings are going for a ride at the Lincoln air show.

Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler — an F-16C fighter pilot with the Viper Team — will carry a pair of earrings worn by Sharp, a pioneering female aviator who is in the Nebraska Aviation Hall of Fame.

A Depression-era barnstormer from Ord, Nebraska, Sharp had chalked up 3,000 flight hours in 1942 when she volunteered for World War II’s first all-female pilot squadron. Her unit was tasked with ferrying brand-new military aircraft to the bases where they were needed.

She was a squadron commander with the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) on April 3, 1944, when she died in a plane crash in Pennsylvania while delivering a P-38 Lightning to Newark, New Jersey.

The earrings are in the shape of tiny P-38 aircraft. Sharp’s cousin, Dolly Zangger, gifted them to author Diane Bartels of Lincoln, in 1996 on the publication of Bartels’ book, “Sharpie: The Life Story of Evelyn Sharp, Nebraska’s Aviatrix.”

Bartels will hand the earrings to Fiedler before her demonstration flight Saturday. She’ll carry them during her high-speed show of loops and rolls and stunts. After landing, Fiedler will present them to Dolly’s son, James Zangger.

“It’s an honor for me. I can hardly wait to meet Aimee,” Bartels said. “The women of today feel like they stand on the shoulders of the WASP from World War II.”

Bartels, a pilot herself, learned of Sharp’s story years ago. She was taken with the young woman from humble beginnings in the Sandhills who took her first lesson at age 15 from an itinerant pilot staying at her adoptive parents’ rooming house.

Sharp soloed at 16, earned her private pilot’s license at 17, and qualified for her commercial transport license at 18. Some local business owners in Ord bought her a Taylor Cub in return for promoting their stores while she barnstormed county fairs, rodeos and community celebrations.

By age 20, Sharp was one of the first 10 female flight instructors in the country. She taught more than 350 men to fly in the pre-World War II civilian pilot training program.

With the war on, she jumped at the chance to join the war effort herself.

“She brought more hours to the Ferry Command than any of their other pilots,” Bartels wrote in a profile on the website of The Ninety-Nines, a women’s aviation organization. “She flew nearly every airplane in the Army Air Forces inventory.”

On her final flight, one of the P-38’s two engines belched black smoke and failed as she took off from New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. She didn’t have enough power to become airborne, or altitude to recover. She crash-landed in a grassy field but did not survive.

“It had been only nine years since she had taken her first flight,” Bartels wrote in the profile. “But in that short time, she had left indelible memories in the hearts and minds of those who knew her.”

A P-38 propeller marks the entrance to an airfield named in her honor in Ord, which holds an annual celebration called “Evelyn Sharp Days.” A portion of Highway 11 is named for her.

Bartels hopes this weekend’s air show tribute will bring her story to a new generation who might not know Evelyn Sharp.

“I did not want her memory to be lost,” Bartels said.

