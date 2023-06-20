LINCOLN — After recording a low average ACT score for Nebraska in 2022, the state's class of 2023 saw a jump in the number of graduates who received a perfect score on the exam.

Nebraska had 31 high school graduates earn a perfect score on their ACT this school year, nine more than the 22 recorded last year. Nebraska also had 31 graduates with perfect scores in 2021.

"The future of Nebraska is extraordinary because of you young men and women," Gov. Jim Pillen said Tuesday at a ceremony honoring this year's graduates.

It is rare across the U.S. for a student to earn a perfect score on the ACT, according to ACT Senior Director John Clark. Nationally, Clark said about 0.25% of students make such an accomplishment.

Nebraska graduates achieved an average composite score of 19.4 in 2022, with 94% of graduates tested. That’s the lowest average composite score for the state in at least 10 years, and just under the national average score for that year of 19.8. The highest possible score is 36.

While many attributed the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic, ACT CEO Janet Godwin said last year that national averages have dropped for five consecutive years, predating the pandemic. The average scores for 2023 have yet to be released.

Nebraska's Deputy Education Commissioner Deborah Frison said earning a perfect score reflects well on both the students themselves and their support system. She said the state's leadership has high hopes for their futures.

"Remember that this is just another beginning," Frison said.

A majority of the graduates said they plan to attend college outside of Nebraska, but Pillen said he hopes they consider returning after their education. During his gubernatorial campaign last year, one of Pillen's frequent promises was to address the trend of young professionals leaving the state.

"Remember, Nebraska is your home," Pillen said Tuesday.

Here are all the Nebraska graduates who earned perfect scores:

Abhirup Are, Millard North High School

Adam Svoboda, Elkhorn South High School

Anish Sahoo, Millard North High School

Cade Rasmussen, Fremont Senior High School

Cameron Coen, Lincoln Southwest High School

Charleston Berryman, Elkhorn South High School

Claire Kniss, Lincoln Southwest High School

Gwyneth Brown, Palmer High School

Hadassah Davies, Westside High School

Ina Satpathy, Duchesne Academy

Jack Maloney, Creighton Preparatory

Jasmine Pham, Lincoln High School

John Bonebrake, Creighton Preparatory

Leo Pechous, Elkhorn South High School

Leo Turner, Southeast High School

Louis Giacalone, Elkhorn South High School

Manishika Balamurugan, Lincoln High School

Mason Shields, Elkhorn South High School

Matthew Zastrow, Millard North High School

Noah Janke, Norfolk Senior High School

Quentin Bauer, Millard South High School

Riley Ibero, Scottsbluff Senior High School

Rohan Fichadia, Millard North High School

Safal Sapkota, Elkhorn North High School

Sarah Larson, Lincoln East High School

Sarah Wood, Millard North High School

Shiv Lele, Millard North High School

Sophie Reimer, Brownwell-Talbot College Preparatory

Thomas Steele, Westside High School

Victor Chan, Millard North High School

Zavier Thomas-Lewis, Kimball High School

