LINCOLN — As the Omaha public school district resorts to reassigning special needs students to different schools, Nebraska lawmakers are concerned that a lack of a clear plan to resolve the district’s staffing shortages means there’s no end in sight.

Members of the Legislature’s Education Committee grilled three OPS officials Friday for more than an hour about the district’s staffing struggles, mainly focusing on the district’s recent decision to reassign students at three North Omaha schools due to a lack of special education teachers.

OPS, the largest school district in the state, has employed several measures to recruit more staff, but the depth of the nationwide teacher shortage has proved to be a challenge.

“I don’t think there’s an easy answer,” said Charles Wakefield, chief operations and talent officer for OPS.

The teacher shortages are nothing new for OPS, particularly among special education staff. But the issue has worsened in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic, and it reached a new height at the start of the current school year.

Just before the school year began, the district notified roughly 140 families with special needs students at three of its elementary schools that the schools didn’t have special education teachers, leaving those families with the choice of transferring their student to a different school, or keeping them at a school without special education services. Spencer Head, president of the OPS school board, said this affected about 137 students.

Then, earlier this week, news broke that OPS was switching roughly 1,200 students to virtual speech therapy options due to a lack of speech language pathologists across the district.

Head said OPS has a higher than average amount of special needs students, accounting for about 21% of the district’s roughly 52,000 students. Along with that, the district has also struggled with vacancies in its special education department, with 133 unfilled special education classroom teachers as of this year, he said.

This combination has resulted in increasing caseloads for teachers, which, in turn, adds pressure to existing teachers and often contributes to burnout and more resignations, Head said. Five years ago, he said an average OPS special education teacher had 21 students. This school year, he said the average is up to 31 students.

Resignations were the reason for the lack of special education staff at the three OPS elementary schools, Wakefield said. At the end of last school year, he said, four of the five teachers across the three schools resigned for varying reasons. While OPS worked to recruit new staff over the summer, the district was unsuccessful.

Several committee members pressed OPS about why it didn’t reassign teachers to fill the open posts at those three schools, rather than forcing students to transfer. Wakefield said the district was concerned about the “ripple effects” that would have on other students. Almost every school in the district has a teacher shortage, he said, and moving teachers would just exacerbate the problem at those schools, and take educators away from students they’ve built relationships with.

Teachers also have the right to choose where they want to work, Head added. There was concern that transferring staff to different schools could lead to further resignations.

State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, a member of the Education Committee, said he expects more drastic measures in the district’s future if nothing changes. He said he’s spoken with special education teachers within his legislative district, which is in OPS’s boundaries, and they shared that their main concerns are low pay and high amounts of paperwork in their positions.

Head said if resignations continue, the board may consider offering to reassign students to different schools again. However, he said they consider each school individually, so that all depends on the severity of the issues faced at each school. Reassigning students is not a desired outcome, he said.

“We absolutely hated moving those students,” he said.

OPS has taken several measures to recruit more special education staff, including easing barriers for qualified applicants and increasing salaries, Wakefield said. The problem is there isn’t enough qualified teachers to fill those positions, he said, citing a drop in teaching degrees sought by college students.

“We scavenge everywhere we can … but no matter how much money we actually contract, we’ve got to have the people to do it,” Wakefield said.

This problem isn’t unique to OPS. Jack Moles, executive director of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association, said rural districts also struggle with staffing shortages. Of 71 open positions posted across 56 districts, Moles said there were just 77 applications submitted. Many districts reported they didn’t receive any qualified applicants, he said.

The Legislature stepped in this year and passed multiple bills intended to support education, including easing the burden of special education funding on districts by mandating that 80% of that funding must be covered through state or federal sources. Lawmakers also passed multiple bills aimed at addressing the teacher shortage.

While those bills were helpful, Head said they didn’t do a lot to aid OPS with its special education problem. Unfortunately, he said much of the power to change things lies with the federal government.

“There’s not a lot that the State Legislature can do,” Head said.

Head and Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln, another committee member, both expressed disappointment that no members of the Nebraska Department of Education were present at Friday’s hearing. Head said OPS sent a “laundry list” of ideas to the department for ways it could help, most of which were focused on easing barriers to obtaining special education certification.

Wayne also expressed interest in focusing on the education department for solutions. He said lawmakers could look into ways they can allow the department to intervene more rapidly when such issues arise.