Visitors may not see any flashy big projects from the park entrance fee increase recently approved by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, but they will notice results when they go camping.

The fee hike will mean increased electrical services for the bigger recreational vehicles now in use, modern showers and restrooms, expanded camping opportunities and improved ADA access across the park system.

“Just keeping up with visitor expectations and trends,” said Jeff Fields, parks division administrator.

The fee for the annual permit for Nebraska-licensed vehicles will increase from $30 to $35 and a temporary (daily) permit will increase from $6 to $7 beginning Jan. 1.

That approval activated an increase in permit fees for vehicles licensed outside Nebraska. Those annual permits increased from $60 to $70, with the daily permit increasing from $12 to $14.

The duplicate permit will go from $15 to $17.50 for Nebraska-licensed vehicles and $30 to $35 for vehicles licensed outside Nebraska.

Seventy-seven percent of the state parks’ operational funds come from user fees, which include park permits, lodging and camping fees, and other activity fees, such as swimming pools and horse rides. The remaining 23% comes from State of Nebraska General Funds. In 1990, 54% of our operating funds came from this fund.

Revenue generated from the fee increase will be used specifically to address higher construction costs associated with campground upgrades, facility maintenance and to address increases in operational costs.

Those increased costs of operation meant the fee rise was crucial, Fields said.

For example, the cost of a picnic table has risen from $249 in 2019 to $436 in 2022. A campsite fire grill has gone from $725 to $1,269.

Improvements at parks would have slowed down drastically without the increase, Fields said.

“If we don’t increase our fees, over time, and it’s not going to happen tomorrow, but over time, they are going to see impacts to services we provide,” Fields said.

Game and Parks spent $9.4 million on maintenance, upgrades and improvements in the fiscal year 2021-22, and upgrades continue.

Electrical campsites have been added at Sherman Reservoir and an additional campground and shower house at Box Butte Reservoir. Chadron State Park is getting upgrades and next year, the same will be done at Fremont Lakes. More campgrounds have been made available at Fort Robinson, a popular destination for campers and their horses.

There’s a long list of other improvements planned across the state, including upgrades at the Peter Kiewit Lodge at Mahoney State Park.

“Maintaining ample safe places and quality experiences are important to us. Every year, we maximize whatever funding we have and do what we can,” Fields said. “You look at all the infrastructure we have throughout our system. It’s a lot. It is important to both us and our customers that we continue to keep up on the improvements."