Army Pfc. Charley Havlat of Dorchester, Nebraska, died in an ambush on a dirt road in Czechoslovakia during World War II, struck in the head by a bullet from a German rifle as he crouched for cover in his open-topped Jeep.

Havlat’s sad end might not have stood out from those of the other half a million American service members who gave their lives in the war, except for its timing: May 7, 1945, just hours before the German surrender.

The Nebraska farmhand was the last U.S. combat death of the war in Europe.

“Ten minutes later, they laid down their arms,” said Ken Havlat, 62, of Lincoln, Charley’s nephew and closest living relative. “If he had just lasted 10 more minutes, he would have lived to a ripe old age.”

Charley Havlat is one of three U.S. service members — two of them Nebraskans — who will be honored by military officials from the Czech Republic at 10:30 a.m. Saturday during the opening ceremony of Lincoln’s Guardians of Freedom Airshow, at Lincoln Airpark.

The Navy Blue Angels are headlining the show, which also will feature the Air Force’s F-16C Viper team, vintage warbirds and static displays, including E-4B and RC-135 aircraft from Offutt Air Force Base. Gates open at 9:30 a.m., with the show running from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Czech deputy minister of defense has traveled here from Prague to present the nation’s Cross of Merit to family members of three former service members: Havlat; Ladislav Jisa, of Dwight, Nebraska; and 1st Lt. Virgil Kirkham of Corbett, Oregon.

The presentation is meant to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the partnership between the Czech military and the Nebraska National Guard.

Nebraska has more citizens of Czech ancestry than any state, said Maj. Jakub Šimíček, a spokesman for the Czech Armed Forces.

“So we found sons of Czech emigrants fought for the liberation of their parents’ original homeland,” he said. “We see this as an opportunity to pay tribute to those heroes.”

* * *

Czech girl honors American’s sacrifice

Virgil Kirkham quit college during his freshman year in 1943 to join the Army Air Corps and trained as a fighter pilot, flying the P-47D Thunderbolt.

He was only 20, but Kirkham already had more than 80 combat missions under his belt when he took off from Fürth, Germany, April 30, 1945, on what was to be the last combat sortie of the war for the 362nd Fighter Group.

Their target was a German military convoy near the Czech city of Pilsen. But Kirkham’s plane was hit by a fierce anti-aircraft barrage and cartwheeled in flames into a forest.

He was the last U.S. fighter pilot killed in the European theater before the German surrender a week later. His body was buried near the crash site and later moved to the Lorraine American Cemetery in France.

Kirkham’s story became widely known in Czechoslovakia (as the country was known before its split in 1993) because of the dedication of a 14-year-old Czech girl, Zdenka Sladkova, who witnessed the crash and was touched by the sacrifice of the young American pilot.

For more than 70 years, she tended a small memorial in Kirkham’s honor near the spot where his plane crashed.

* * *

‘War is Over! Whoopee!’

Ladislav Jisa (pronounced HEE-suh) worked on his father’s farm near Dwight until he enlisted in the Army on June 23, 1941, more than five months before Pearl Harbor. He spent two years as a supply sergeant at Fort Omaha.

In January 1944, he married Helen Janousek of nearby Brainard, Nebraska. That year he was assigned to the 303rd Infantry Regiment of the 97th Infantry Division, which fought in Germany and Czechoslovakia in the last two months of the war. His unit liberated the Karlovy Vary region. He was in Marienbad, a spa town, when the war ended.

“WAR IS OVER! WHOOPEE!” Jisa wrote in a postwar diary.

After the German surrender, Jisa’s unit was sent to the Pacific. He spent two months on occupation duty in Japan in fall 1945 before returning to the U.S. He was discharged in January 1946.

Dave Jisa, Lad’s son, said his father started his own dairy business on 120 acres near Brainard, about 25 miles northwest of Lincoln.

“He started in 1946 with 10 red cows,” said Dave Jisa, who still operates the dairy. “We milk 500 cows now and sell retail cheese.”

He said his father rarely discussed the war but was an active member of the American Legion post in Dwight until his death in 2004, at age 84. Helen Jisa died last year, at 99.

Dave Jisa and his brother, Ken, will accept the Cross of Merit on his father’s behalf on Saturday.

“I understand this event is to say thanks for their freedom,” Ken Jisa said. “I consider this to be a great honor.”

The Last Gold Star

Charley Havlat was the oldest of six children growing up on the family farm near Dorchester. Unmarried, he was working as a farmhand and was a partner in a small trucking business when he was drafted in 1942.

“He was pretty much a free spirit, happy-go-lucky,” Ken Havlat said.

Charley Havlat was assigned to the 803rd Tank Destroyer Battalion, which landed at Omaha Beach June 13, 1944, one week after D-Day. He saw action in many of the storied battles of the European war.

Havlat participated in the capture of Saint-Lô and fought across northern France, Belgium, Holland and Germany including battles at Aachen, the Hürtgen Forest, and the Bulge.

Adolf Hitler was already dead, and his generals had agreed to lay down their arms, when Havlat’s squad set out on a reconnaissance patrol the morning of May 7, 1945.

At 8:20 a.m., German troops from the 11th Panzer Division fired on his convoy, wounding several U.S. soldiers. Havlat took cover but apparently looked up momentarily and was killed by a single bullet.

“Charley didn’t have a chance,” Ken Havlat said.

Minutes later, his unit received word of a cease-fire. The German officer whose unit attacked Havlat’s patrol later apologized.

Havlat’s younger brothers, Adolph and Rudolf, were both serving in Europe and together visited his temporary grave near where he had fallen. His body was later moved to a permanent burial site at the Lorraine American Cemetery.

Not until the 1990s did the Havlat family learn of Charley’s status as the last U.S. soldier killed in combat in Europe. In 2002, a small monument was placed in the Czech Republic along the road where he died.

In 2015, on the 70th anniversary of his death, then-Gov. Pete Ricketts presided over the dedication of a historical monument in Dorchester honoring Havlat’s sacrifice.

Adolph and his sister, Lillian, spent years lobbying the state of Nebraska to rename a stretch of Nebraska Highway 33 between Dorchester and Crete as the Charley Havlat Memorial Highway. But the effort failed.

Ken Havlat is honored that Czechs are recognizing Havlat, but he regrets that his father, Adolph, isn’t around to see it. He died in 2021.

“It’s nice they’re coming over here, but I wish it would have been earlier, while my dad was still alive,” Ken Havlat said. “It’s bittersweet.”

