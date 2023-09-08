The highly hyped Nebraska-Colorado game is apparently too enticing for gamblers to resist.

John Ewing, who does data and public relations for BetMGM, reported Friday that there were three times the number of bets on the Nebraska-Colorado game than any other football game this weekend, including NFL games.

Colorado's new head coach, Deion Sanders, and his Buffaloes had a shocking win over TCU last weekend.

Meanwhile, some Nebraska fans spent the week hashing out amongst themselves the question of whether Colorado ever really was a rival.

As of late Friday, Colorado was favored by 3 or 3½ points, depending on where you looked.

According to Ewing, most people were betting on a Colorado win.

Vince Fiala, general manager of the Grand Island Casino Resort in Grand Island, said there's "tons of interest" in Saturday's matchup.

Because Nebraska is playing out of state, casinos here can take bets on the game.

The game starts at 11 a.m., and he expects strong betting in the morning. The casino launched sports wagering Aug. 23.

The casino serves breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays.

"It's not strictly a Husker breakfast or a college breakfast, but those people that come in, that's what they're there for," Fiala said. "They want to eat and place some bets on college football on Saturdays, then Sunday it's the NFL."

Sports betting in Nebraska is also allowed at the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln.