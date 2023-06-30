LINCOLN — Nebraska's abortion rate rose roughly 6% between 2021 and 2022, including a spike in the number of women coming from other states, according to a new report.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that the state logged 2,507 abortions in 2022, up from 2,360 in 2021. Among those, more than 500 of them were for patients living outside of Nebraska.

Aside from Nebraska, Iowa had the highest number of patients listed at 146, but that actually marks a decrease from last year when the state had 160. Other states — like Kansas, Texas, Missouri and Oklahoma — saw much larger increases, with each of them reporting 12 or less abortions in Nebraska for 2021, but between 30 to over 120 in 2022.

All of these states have been embroiled in similar abortion battles as Nebraska in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last summer. Planned Parenthood of North Central States recently reported that they've recorded a 11% rise in second-trimester abortions, largely due to a rise in women traveling out of state to seek the procedure.

The 2022 numbers reflect when abortions were banned past 20 weeks post-fertilization in Nebraska, which is no longer the law. The Legislature recently passed a bill that bans abortions at 12 weeks based on gestational age, which took effect immediately after Gov. Jim Pillen signed it.

Since Roe was overturned, anti-abortion lawmakers in Nebraska have been trying to increase the state's restrictions. Prior to the ruling, lawmakers attempted to pass a total ban that would take effect upon the ruling, but that was struck down. Later, lawmakers debated holding a special session in the fall to consider a 12-week ban, but then-Gov. Pete Ricketts rejected it, citing a lack of support for the proposal.

Earlier this year, another bill (Legislative Bill 626) was proposed that would have banned abortions around six weeks of pregnancy, but that bill failed to overcome a filibuster. The 12-week gestational ban was added as an amendment to a different bill once LB 626 failed.

Initially, lawmakers and Pillen resisted the 12-week proposal, arguing that it wouldn't reduce enough abortions. They based this on Nebraska's abortion statistics for 2021, which showed about 85% of the state's abortions that year happened beyond the six-week mark, while only about 13% happened after 12 weeks' gestation.

2022's numbers haven't changed that much. The new data shows about 15% (380) of abortions happened at 12 weeks or later, while 85% (2,143) happened six weeks or later, based on gestational age.

Since the passage of the 12-week ban through LB 574, Pillen has vowed to continue pushing for further restrictions until abortions are completely outlawed in Nebraska. But first, LB 574 must overcome a lawsuit that could revert the state back to its 20-week ban if the plaintiffs succeed.

The reasons patients sought abortions haven't changed much between 2021 and 2022, with the most common reason being no contraception used, followed by contraception failure, mental health concerns, socio-economic causes and maternal physical health concerns.

