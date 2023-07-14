LINCOLN — Despite multiple months of state tax revenues falling below forecast, Nebraska ended its last fiscal year just above projections.

A report released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue showed the state's general fund receipts for fiscal year 2022-23 totaled $6.368 billion, just 0.05% above the $6.365 million projected by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board in April.

The report revealed Nebraska's tax receipts for June, showing the month's net collections were 9% higher than expected, amounting to a roughly $56 million increase from projections. This helped to even out shortfalls that had been reported for several consecutive months prior.

The news was met with pleased reactions from the Legislature’s Revenue Chair, State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, and the Appropriation Chair, Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood. Linehan said it's rare for the board's forecasts to end up so close to the actual total.

"It's pleasing that we are on schedule," Clements said.

At their April meeting, the board dropped their previous forecast by about $80 million, while adding the same amount to projections for total revenues over the next two years. Prior to the June report, Nebraska’s tax revenues had been slowly dropping for several months, following a period of high revenues that brought the state’s cash reserve to record-breaking levels.

The report showed Nebraska saw the biggest jump in collections of corporate and miscellaneous taxes, which both came in substantially above projections. Sales and income tax collections, meanwhile, remained below projections.

Neither Clements nor Linehan had theories as to why this is. Linehan noted that corporations have more flexibility than individuals in when they pay taxes, which could explain the jump in corporate income tax revenues.

Nebraska also gave out less money in tax refunds than expected in June. The report shared that the month's refunds landed at $112 million, 17.6% below the forecasted $136 million.

Both Linehan and Clements said the latest information sets Nebraska up well for its new fiscal year. Clements said the state may even be in a better position than the report suggests.

According to information given to him from state budget officials, Clements said he expects more funding to add to the budget from unspent dollars from various state agencies, many of which must return surplus money to the general fund if it isn't spend by the end of the fiscal year.

Rebecca Firestone, executive director of the Lincoln-based think-tank OpenSky Policy Institute, echoed that the report is a good sign for the state economy, but urged caution that incoming tax cuts will likely impact future revenues once they take effect.

“State tax receipts exemplified a robust Nebraska economy weathering on-going inflation pressures and interest rate increases with strong labor market participation," Firestone said in an email. "But with the recent tax cuts not reflected in today’s numbers and a historic drawdown of the state’s cash reserve last session, lawmakers removed some of the cushion available for a potential economic downturn."