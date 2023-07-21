LINCOLN — Sarah Centineo, a nurse attorney and two-term Bellevue school board member, has announced plans to run for the Nebraska Legislature.

She is among five legislative candidates who have emerged recently. The others are: Alan Zavodny of David City and Allie French of Prague, who are running in District 23; Paul Hamelink of Hastings, who is running in District 33; and Nadine Bane of Scotia, who is running in District 41.

Centineo, a Democrat, is seeking the District 45 seat now held by State Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue. The district encompasses portions of Bellevue, Offutt Air Force Base and La Platte. Sanders did not respond to questions Friday about her plans for seeking reelection.

Centineo said her experience in nursing, law and education, as well as her community involvement, make her "uniquely qualified" to represent the district. She lists public education, health care access and a strong workforce as priority issues, saying "the politics of the day have ignored the everyday problems of Nebraskans and I want to change that."

Zavodny is one of four Republicans seeking the District 23 seat held by Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainerd. Bostelman is term-limited and cannot run for reelection. The district covers Colfax, Saunders and part of Butler Counties.

Zavodny was David City mayor for 12 years and is CEO of North Star Services, which serves people with developmental disabilities in 22 counties. He describes himself as a conservative who will "fight to protect our agricultural way of life from burdensome and unnecessary environmental regulations, lower taxes on families and small businesses and help rural areas compete in a tough workforce environment."

French is a leader with Nebraskans Against Government Overreach, a conservative grassroots organization, and the owner of Anglers Allie, a live bait shop near Czechland Lake.

She said she is running for the Legislature because "we need strong patriots willing to boldly stand for truth, even if they face standing alone." Her campaign website lists a number of issues, including support for the Second Amendment, opposition to abortion, support for regulated marijuana and opposition to government overreach.

Hamelink owns Paul's Cigar Lounge with locations in Hastings and Norfolk. He is a Republican who has served on the Hastings City Council and Hastings Planning Commission. He is running for District 33, which includes Adams, Kearney and part of Phelps Counties. The district is represented now by Sen. Steve Halloran, who is term-limited.

Hamelink said he would bring knowledge of housing, homelessness, community growth and economic development to the Legislature. He listed his goals as being to "tackle out-of-control taxes, government overreach and onerous environmental regulations that are holding Nebraskans back."

Bane, the vice chairman of the Greeley County GOP, is running for the District 41 seat that is currently held by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who is term-limited. The district encompasses Greeley, Howard, Valley, Wheeler, Boone, Sherman and the northern portions of Hall and Buffalo Counties.

Bane is retired after working in home health care, the trucking industry and the family farming operation. She describes herself as a “Ronald Reagan conservative Republican" and lists her priorities as property rights, child safety and education, support for veterans and the military, as well as for rural housing and broadband.

