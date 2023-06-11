LINCOLN — Although the 2024 election is more than a year away, at least six candidates have thrown their hats in the ring so far to compete for a seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

The six include one former candidate and five political newcomers. Five are seeking seats now filled by senators who are barred by term limits from running again. One is challenging an incumbent senator.

Fifteen lawmakers will be term-limited in 2024, guaranteeing turnover for those districts and another year of significant change for the 49-member Legislature.

An amendment to the Nebraska Constitution approved by voters in 2000 limits state lawmakers to two consecutive four-year terms. They can seek office again, but only after sitting out at least four years.

Last year saw 14 new senators elected. Along with the two senators who were appointed after the 2022 session, newcomers accounted for nearly one in three seats when lawmakers convened in January.

The candidates are:

Tracy Hightower-Henne, an attorney and a community activist, is running for District 13 in northeast and north-central Omaha. The district is currently represented by State Sen. Justin Wayne, who is term-limited. Hightower-Henne has a law firm in Omaha and was the executive director for the Nebraska Innocence Project. A Democrat, she is the board chair for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska. She lists equal access to justice and reproductive freedom as key issues, along with strong, well-funded schools, better-paying jobs, affordable housing and affordable and accessible healthcare.

Allison Heimes, an attorney and a mental health care avocate, has announced for District 39, which covers parts of west Omaha, Elkhorn, Waterloo, and parts of Millard. The seat is currently held by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who is term-limited. An independent, Heimes ran against Linehan in 2020. She later worked with Linehan to get legislation passed honoring National Guard service members with a burial plaque. Heimes made access to mental health care a key priority after her brother died by suicide. Other key issues include child care tax credits, parental leave, property taxes and education funding.

Bob Andersen, a retired Air Force veteran and small-business owner, hopes to unseat incumbent Sen. Jen Day to represent District 49, which covers parts of Omaha, La Vista and Papillion in north-central Sarpy County. Andersen works for a defense contractor at Offutt Air Force Base and owns an early childhood education center. He is a Republican who lists his priorities as making government more fiscally responsible, cutting taxes, fostering an environment to create jobs, allowing educational choice, ensuring education focuses on the basics and protecting women’s sports by banning transgender women from competition.

Kameron Neeman, a community organizer and activist, is a candidate for District 27 in west-central Lincoln. The seat is currently held by Sen. Anna Wishart, who is term-limited. Neeman, a Democrat, has worked in human services for more than 12 years, including as a victim advocate, correctional officer, mental health technician, case manager, drug and alcohol case manager and street outreach. He is on the boards of Nebraska Abortion Resources and OutNebraska. He names public safety, the juvenile justice system and health care expansion as key concerns.

Michelle Smith, a business owner and mental health therapist from Hastings, is campaigning for District 33, which covers Adams, Kearney and part of Phelps Counties. The district is currently held by Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, who is term-limited. A Hastings native and Democrat, Smith touts a balanced approach to representing the district. Her top issues include access to high-quality, affordable health care, especially in rural areas; building and strengthening the economy and workforce; providing for affordable housing and encouraging the implementation of agricultural methods to protect the land and climate.

Ethan Clark, an agriculture marketing and communications professional from Ord, has announced his bid for District 41, which encompasses Boone, Greeley, Howard, Sherman, Valley, Wheeler and parts of Buffalo and Hall Counties. The seat is currently held by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who is term-limited. Clark, a Republican, said he hopes to build on Briese’s work. He listed lowering tax burdens, providing quality education to children, protecting the unborn and rural economic development as his priorities.

