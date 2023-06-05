LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen named K.C. Belitz, the chief operating officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation, as the state's next director of economic development Monday.

Belitz, 54, is a Columbus native like Pillen and spent nearly two decades as president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce before taking the foundation job.

But Pillen said it would be a mistake to consider Belitz a "hometown buddy." The governor said he chose Belitz from among numerous applicants because he brought the right blend of experience, enthusiasm and energy.

Pillen said he was looking for someone committed to public service for the long term, able to provide stability to the department and with experience leading people and getting results.

"I think that maybe the next director also has to be a chief bragging officer," Pillen said, noting the department's key role in encouraging economic growth for Nebraska and promoting the state to both businesses and people.

Belitz replaces Tony Goins, who announced his resignation as economic development director in April. He cited “false attacks” about his ties to a Lincoln cigar bar. He said the attacks had been a “gut punch” to his family and his reputation and had been a distraction from the department's work.

He stepped down following news reports in the Nebraska Examiner with allegations that he had used his state position to steer business to the cigar bar, including setting up meetings with business leaders and visiting dignitaries at the bar, and that he had used his official state email to promote a political campaign event at the bar, which would be a violation of state law.

The news outlet also said that Goins had not reported his 51% ownership in the bar or that he had use of a company-leased SUV on his required annual statement of financial interests. However, his ownership of the bar was known when he was named to the state position.

Belitz described his vision for the Department of Economic Development as being to, first, build on the state's current assets, including existing businesses and youth. Second, he said he wants to focus on serving the department's customers and partners and, third, he said the department needs to be Nebraska's front-door for recruitment.

"People attraction has got to be job one," he said.

Belitz said he plans to spend his initial time on the job listening and learning about how to make the department work more effectively and efficiently. While he said the department has some "really talented, hard-working people," he said he doesn't know if they have enough resources to manage all that they have been tasked with handling.

Nebraska's Department of Economic Development has gone through tremendous growth since the pandemic. The agency is responsible for overseeing much of the state's share of American Rescue Plan Act money.

Counting state and federal funds, the agency's budget went from $50.3 million in fiscal year 2019-20, up to $857.7 million for the year that ends June 30, while the number of positions doubled. The department is currently authorized for 130.25 full-time equivalent positions.

Belitz will start with the state July 5. His salary will be $214,950.

