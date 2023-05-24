LINCOLN — Two days of negotiation on a criminal justice reform proposal seemed to gain some ground with Nebraska lawmakers, but a handful of state senators remained unconvinced.

Lawmakers advanced Legislative Bill 50 to its final round of debate with a 30-7 vote Wednesday. The bill would cover a wide range of issues, such as increasing Nebraska’s problem-solving courts and expanding parole options.

Wednesday's debate had twists and turns, with several smaller bills absorbed into the legislation, plus a failed attempt to include a ban on drag shows for minors.

This is the second time LB 50 has seen floor debate this week. The first was on Monday, when the bill advanced after first-round debate on a 28-8 vote, despite disagreement between Judiciary Committee members on two of its provisions. Members agreed to move the bill forward with the promise to work together on a resolution.

By Wednesday, the Judiciary Committee chair, State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, had a new amendment prepared that addressed some concerns expressed in the first round, and had support from Gov. Jim Pillen's office, the Attorney General's Office, and multiple police departments, including Omaha's.

"This is a starting point that not everybody agrees with," Wayne said. "But it's a good starting point."

Last year, lawmakers failed to pass a bill with recommendations from a study group created to help overhaul Nebraska’s criminal justice system and reduce Nebraska’s worst-in-the-nation prison overcrowding. This year, former Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln introduced LB 50 with some of last year’s consensus proposals.

Wayne, the Judiciary Committee chair, took the lead on LB 50 after Geist resigned to focus on the Lincoln mayoral race. He said Monday that his goal is to reduce the number of Nebraska inmates who “jam out” — that is, complete their sentences and are released without supervision or rehabilitation, and often end up back in prison.

With lawmakers approving a new $350 million prison and several other massive tax relief proposals this year, Wayne said, LB 50 is essential to improving public safety and preserving the state’s finances.

The disagreement within the committee came down to language regarding habitual criminal sentencing, and parole eligibility. Sen. Carolyn Bosn of Lincoln, who replaced Geist, said she was concerned that the changes could reduce sentences for repeat offenders and substantially decrease the time inmates could spend behind bars before they are granted parole.

Wayne's amendment adjusted both of those provisions, narrowing the offenses that would be eligible for reduced sentences under the habitual criminal language, and revising the timelines for parole eligibility. Inmates with sentences of less than 20 years would be eligible for parole once they have two years remaining, and those with sentences of more than 20 years must complete at least 80% of their sentence before they would be eligible.

The changes were enough to sway a few senators from the Judiciary Committee to support the bill, but Bosn remained in opposition. She and a few other lawmakers pointed to continued opposition by the County Attorneys Association, which called the bill too soft on criminals and a threat to public safety.

"I don't think this bill is ready for prime time," said Sen. John Lowe of Kearney.

The influence of the County Attorneys Association spurred harsh criticism from LB 50 supporters. Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha has blamed the group for thwarting criminal justice reform in recent years, saying that it continues to find reasons to oppose each proposal, no matter how many concessions lawmakers make. Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area agreed.

"It's not our job to make the county attorneys' job easier," Linehan said.

Bosn, a former prosecutor, defended the group and said its only motive was promoting public safety.

During Wednesday's debate, Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings proposed an amendment that would have banned drag performances in any public spaces where minors were present, taking from a bill Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil introduced this year, LB 371.

Halloran's proposal drew pushback from both Republicans and Democrats in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They said the amendment's definition of "drag" was too vague, and noted that LB 371 has yet to be voted out of committee because of an apparent lack of support. Halloran's amendment failed in a 6-32 vote.

But several other bills were absorbed into LB 50 through a separate amendment brought by Sen. Teresa Ibach of Sumner. Among the measures added: a requirement that the Nebraska Board of Pardons notify victims when their perpetrator has been issued a pardon; expanding a state program for children aging out of foster care to also apply to children in juvenile corrections; and giving school personnel the authority to respond to opioid overdoses.