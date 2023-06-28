LINCOLN — A Nebraska lawmaker filed a defamation lawsuit against a local far-right political action committee after members claimed she was grooming her transgender son.

The complaint was filed by the Nebraska Legal Action Fund on behalf of State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, alleging that the Nebraska Freedom Coalition — including members Patrick Peterson, Robert Anthony and Malia Shirley — made "intentional, reckless, and knowingly false statements" about Hunt, claiming she sexually abused and groomed her 13-year-old son.

“Today I am taking a stand against those who wish to defame, intimidate, and harass parents, educators, healthcare professionals, and advocates who stand up for our children and Nebraskans in the fight for equality across the state. No longer will we stand by while vile and defamatory statements are made to marginalize Nebraskans," Hunt said in a press release about the complaint.

The coalition made such claims on Twitter after Hunt shared that her son was transgender during a contentious debate over a bill that will restrict access to gender-affirming care for individuals under 19. Since then, the coalition has repeatedly called Hunt a "groomer," and posted photos of her child.

Following the initial post, the Nebraska Legal Action Fund requested the coalition retract its statements, but the coalition doubled down in a post that was still pinned on its Twitter page as of Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the coalition intended to accuse Hunt of a crime through these statements. In Nebraska, grooming is considered a form of child abuse.

"As a mother there is perhaps no worse crime to be accused of, than the sexual abuse of your own child," the complaint reads. "The Coalition accused her exactly of that, with no basis in fact, and did so knowingly."

Prompted by the coalition's posts, the complaint claims that Hunt has been subject to harassment and threatening statements. An Omaha lawyer filed a complaint against Hunt arguing that she had a conflict of interest in the debate on the gender care bill due to her son being transgender — that complaint was recently dismissed.

Without any evidence to support their claims, the Nebraska Legal Action Fund contends the coalition's statements are defamatory.

The coalition did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

