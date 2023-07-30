Evictions in Douglas County rose sharply this year, with more than 3,000 proceedings recorded in January through June, according to Nebraska Supreme Court data.

In comparison, the county reported roughly 4,100 eviction proceedings throughout all of 2022. Housing experts say there’s likely more than one cause contributing to this trend, and it will require more than one answer to slow it.

A rise in evictions was among one of the top concerns across the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic as businesses closed and many were left without a steady income. Because of this, multiple preventive measures were introduced. Omaha enacted a temporary moratorium on evictions, and the federal government distributed millions of dollars to states in emergency rental assistance (ERA).

Omaha’s moratorium concluded at the end of July 2021, and the effects of that have been slow and continue to this day, according to Scott Mertz, with Legal Aid of Nebraska.

Data collected by the Tenant Assistance Project shows that during the latter half of 2021, after the moratorium was lifted, Douglas County would normally log 20 to 90 eviction hearings per week. Over time, that number has risen, and in 2023 weekly hearings within the county normally reach the hundreds, with at least one week recording more than 200 hearings.

Legal Aid of Nebraska, which has attorneys in evictions court nearly every day to represent tenants, can witness more than 90 cases per day on busier days, Mertz said. Even last year, when evictions also were rising, he said a busy day for them would see 50 to 60 cases.

Unlike the moratorium, ERA funding is still available, but it’s depleted significantly. The City of Omaha received about $122 million during two rounds of ERA funding, and since then, it’s dwindled to about $13 million that must be spent by Sept. 30, 2025, according to Greg Paskach with the city’s Planning Department.

Douglas County received separate ERA funding amounting to more than $10 million, according to Jane Gordon, executive director of the Christian Outreach Program in the Elkhorn area. The county has about $1.2 million left of that assistance.

“A lot of that money just isn’t there anymore,” said Tina Murray, senior director of crisis engagement programs with Together Omaha.

Meanwhile, other Nebraska counties outside Douglas and Lancaster were without ERA funds for several months until Gov. Jim Pillen got involved. Former Gov. Pete Ricketts declined to accept $120 million in second-round ERA dollars, stating that he didn’t believe Nebraska needed the aid and was concerned it would make people too reliant on government. The first round of funding expired in September.

Pillen had a different take, and he accepted the roughly $48 million that was still available for Nebraska in May, stating he considered them “a great investment.”

“Fundamentally, I’m a believer that if there are federal funds that are available with limited strings attached, that’s a responsibility as your governor to get more than our fair share of that,” he said during his monthly radio show in July.

It’s difficult to gauge how much the lack of assistance affected rural Nebraska. In the two Supreme Court reports within that time — encompassing July through December 2022 and January through June 2023 — there is no clear correlation in the number of eviction proceedings that took place across the state. Some counties saw evictions rise within that time, but just as many others saw eviction rates fall or remain the same.

Mertz said it will likely take time to see the impacts of Ricketts’ and Pillen’s decisions reflected in the data.

There are multiple possibilities for why Douglas County is seeing evictions rise despite having ERA funds available — one being that fewer available dollars mean fewer renters can access it. In the county and the city of Omaha, officials are being more narrow in their selection of renters who receive assistance. Some renters have also reached their maximum limit for number of months they can receive the aid, Murray said.

There are plenty of other contributors beyond that, including rising rents and a lack of livable wages and affordable housing. In the Omaha area in particular, Mertz said there are not enough affordable housing units to house all the people who need it.

The rise in evictions is not only causing trouble for residents, it’s also adding strain to the services looking to help them. Mertz said the demand is so high that Legal Aid of Nebraska has had to turn away some potential clients. Together Omaha has hired additional staff to support the Tenant Assistance Project, Murray said.

Together Omaha also offers a crisis line for people with housing needs, and so far in 2023, the line has received roughly 5,200 calls, Murray said. That’s compared to about 7,500 calls in 2022 and roughly 6,000 calls in 2021.

There are multiple ideas for how to help curb this trend — like additional case management and education about tenants’ rights — but something most people agreed on is that the judicial process for evictions must slow down. Mertz said currently it is too cheap, quick and easy for landlords to get a case through evictions court, which discourages landlords from seeking resolutions through other measures like mediation.

“More people are doing this rather than trying to work with people,” Mertz said.

A glimmer of hope came when Nebraska Supreme Court Judge Jonathan J. Papik issued an opinion last week casting doubt on the constitutionality of eviction cases being heard without a jury. Though it wasn’t an official ruling, Mertz said adding a jury trial to eviction proceedings would give more time for tenants and their landlords to work out an agreement.

Paskach said Omaha officials are looking for more sustainable solutions with the city’s remaining ERA dollars. A bulk of the $13 million the city has left won’t go to direct aid to renters, but instead will go toward eviction prevention programming, he said.

“Direct assistance can be very helpful, but it’s not the solution,” Paskach said.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of July 2023