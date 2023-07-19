LINCOLN — A Lancaster County District Court judge heard arguments Wednesday in the case challenging Nebraska's new abortion and gender-affirming care restrictions.

Judge Lori Maret did not make any rulings at the hearing, instead taking the case under advisement after hearing arguments from lawyers for Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.

Planned Parenthood is seeking a court order to block enforcement of the new restrictions and declare Legislative Bill 574 unconstitutional on the basis that it violates the Nebraska Constitution’s single-subject requirement for legislation.

In addition to seeking a permanent injunction against the law, Planned Parenthood is asking for a preliminary injunction to stop enforcement of the restrictions while litigation is pending. Attorneys representing the State of Nebraska are seeking to dismiss the lawsuit.

The final version of LB 574 that was signed into law in May immediately banned abortions after 12 weeks based on gestational age, and will restrict hormone therapy and puberty blockers for individuals under 19 starting Oct. 1, while also banning gender-affirming surgeries for the same age group.

Jane Seu, an attorney with the ACLU of Nebraska representing Planned Parenthood, argued the organization — along with their patients — were adversely affected by the law's abortion provisions. She said medical professionals have not been allowed to offer the best standard of care, while women have been forced to travel out of state to seek abortions or have had to carry pregnancies against their will.

Assistant Attorney General Erik Fern argued there is no vested right to practice medicine under state law, so the impacts of the bill against medical professionals don't warrant an injunction. He described the impacts as primarily economic concerns for Planned Parenthood, and argued those are outweighed by the protections the bill gives to "preborn children."

LB 574 started out as a bill to ban gender-affirming care for people under 19, while a separate bill sought to ban abortions after embryonic cardiac activity could be detected, at about the six-week mark. But the abortion measure, LB 626, was blocked when supporters failed to get enough votes to cut off a filibuster.

Supporters then combined the two topics into an amendment that replaced the original language of LB 574.

Matthew Segal, an attorney with the ACLU, argued that LB 574 clearly contains two subjects that are not "naturally connected," noting that the regulations are classified under two different titles with two different effective dates under its language.

He also described the timeline of how the abortion restrictions were added to LB 574, noting that it was only after LB 626 stalled that the amendment was proposed. Segal called out the state for trying to dismiss a portion of evidence Planned Parenthood submitted regarding this, arguing the state is trying to carve a narrow path in order to prove its point.

Lawyers for the state argued the law falls under the single subject of general health and welfare, which relates to both the abortion and gender-affirming care restrictions. Fern also argued that both aspects of the bill involve minors.

Segal, meanwhile, described LB 574 as one of the gravest violations of the single-subject rule that Nebraska courts have ever considered. He argued that if a member of the public had to describe the bill, they couldn't get away with calling it an act on health and welfare. They would have to describe the bill's two provisions on abortion and gender-affirming care, he said.

The violation is egregious enough that Segal argued if the courts side with the state, it would essentially make the single-subject rule meaningless.

"This is a short-sighted view of the law," Segal said.

Fern said lawyers for Planned Parenthood were overstating aspects of the case, and argued that if the courts sided with the Planned Parenthood, it could interfere with the Legislature's ability to conduct business moving forward.

Fern said many of the cases Planned Parenthood referenced to prove past precedent date back to the 1800s, before the creation of Nebraska's single-house legislature, and had to do with a separate part of the state Constitution than the current case references.

He also argued Planned Parenthood's lawsuit clearly represented an "ideological challenge" to the law, representing one side's opinion on the hot-button issues of abortion and gender-affirming care.

