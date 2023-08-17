LINCOLN — Former State Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln has taken a position as chief advisor to Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

Geist is not an attorney but served with Hilgers in the Nebraska Legislature until he was elected attorney general. She resigned earlier this year to focus on her campaign for Lincoln mayor, which ultimately was unsuccessful. Both she and Hilgers are Republicans.

In her new role, Geist will advise Hilgers about policy, as well as oversee various initiatives and priorities of the office. Hilgers described her as "a trusted colleague and friend" who has policy expertise in criminal justice and sentencing and established relationships with law enforcement and other interested groups.

Also Thursday, Hilgers also named Joshua Shasserre as the new deputy attorney general for public affairs. Shasserre, who has worked in the attorney general's office since 2015, will be the primary liaison with the Nebraska Legislature and other state, federal and local government officials.

