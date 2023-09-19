LINCOLN — Nebraska's senior U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer announced Tuesday that she has been endorsed by Kellyanne Conway, a Fox News commentator and senior advisor to former President Donald Trump.
The endorsement adds to Fischer's strength among Trump-leaning Republicans. The former state senator is seeking a third term in the U.S. Senate in the 2024 election.
In a statement, Conway said: "I’ve known Deb Fischer for many years. She’s a no-nonsense, straight shooter who keeps her word. She stands tall for our shared conservative values and has a remarkable record of success for the people of Nebraska. We need to keep Deb fighting for us in the U.S. Senate.”
Conway was Trump's campaign manager in 2016, when he won the presidency. She became a senior counselor in the Trump administration, serving until August of 2020, but has retained a high profile in politics.
Fischer has already been endorsed by a number of state leaders, including current Gov. Jim Pillen, former Govs. Dave Heineman and Kay Orr. She also has support from the state's federal delegation, including fellow U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts, a former governor who was appointed to his seat in January and is running to keep it.
