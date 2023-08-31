LINCOLN — With Nebraska Treasurer John Murante's last day on the job now set, Gov. Jim Pillen is accepting applications for those looking to replace him.

Murante announced his plans to resign last week in order to take a higher-paying job as the head of the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems. The 41-year-old Republican has served as state treasurer for five years, and his last day is on Sept. 18.

Pillen has indicated he intends to fill Murante's position as early as possible. People can apply until 5 p.m. Sept. 6, according to a state press release.

Murante's salary as treasurer is $85,000 per year. The retiring head of the state's retirement agency, Randy Gerke, is paid more than $185,000 per year.

Murante has spent most of his career in state government. He was elected state treasurer in 2018 and was reelected last year. The State Constitution limits treasurers to two consecutive terms. Before being elected treasurer, he served six years as a state senator.

The person appointed to replace Murante will finish the remainder of his term, which runs through 2026.

Applications can be submitted through the governor’s website or in writing to this address: Office of the Governor, P.O. Box 94848, Lincoln, NE 68509.

