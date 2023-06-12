LINCOLN — Nebraska's 12-week abortion ban will remain in effect for now after a hearing on a lawsuit challenging the new law was delayed until July.

Lawyers on both sides of the case met via Zoom Monday for their first hearing, but Lancaster County District Court Judge Lori Maret decided to continue the hearing until July 19 due to a dispute about the evidence and other statements filed so far.

The lawsuit seeks a court order blocking enforcement of the new restrictions and declaring Legislative Bill 574 unconstitutional on the basis that it violates the Nebraska Constitution’s single-subject requirement for legislation.

In addition to seeking a permanent injunction against the law, the suit asks for a preliminary injunction to stop enforcement of the restrictions while litigation is pending.

Delaying the hearing also delays a ruling on the preliminary injunction, which means the 12-week abortion ban based on gestational age will stay in effect until at least the next hearing date. LB 574 called for the abortion restrictions to take effect immediately upon Gov. Jim Pillen's signature in May, while the gender-affirming care restrictions don't take effect until Oct. 1.

LB 574 started out as a bill to prohibit gender-affirming care for individuals under 19, while a separate bill sought to ban abortions after embryonic cardiac activity could be detected, at about the six-week mark. But the abortion measure, LB 626, was blocked when supporters failed to get enough votes to cut off a filibuster.

Supporters then combined the two topics, using an amendment to LB 574. The amendment banned abortions after 12 weeks gestation and banned gender-related surgery for minors, while allowing gender-related medications under rules and regulations to be developed by the state’s chief medical officer.

The lawsuit argues that the Nebraska Constitution’s single-subject requirement is a key element of the state’s lawmaking process that, taken with other requirements, promotes careful legislative consideration and ensures that legislators remain accountable for their votes.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023