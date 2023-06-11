LINCOLN — The days when investors could take a widower's $60,000 home or a nursing home resident's $1.1 million farm for the price of one year's delinquent property taxes appear to be ending in Nebraska.

A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling and a new state law are combining to do away with a tax sale process that a national legal organization called "government-sanctioned home equity theft."

The court ruling came first. Last month, in a case called Tyler v. Hennepin County, all nine justices agreed that Minnesota's tax sale process violated the Fifth Amendment's takings clause. The clause bars government from taking private property for public use without just compensation.

The decision was a victory for 94-year-old Geraldine Tyler, whose home was taken after she failed to pay some $15,000 in property taxes, interest and other fees. Hennepin County then sold the home for $40,000 and kept the remainder. She got nothing.

"A taxpayer who loses her $40,000 house to the State to fulfill a $15,000 tax debt has made a far greater contribution to the public fisc than she owed," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the opinion. "The taxpayer must render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s, but no more."

Based on that ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court last week vacated a pair of Nebraska Supreme Court decisions that had upheld Nebraska's tax sale process and ordered both cases to be sent back for reconsideration.

The orders mean Kevin Fair of Scottsbluff and Sandra Nieveen of Lincoln will get a second chance to keep at least the equity from their homes. Both appealed to the nation's highest court last year, with the help of the Pacific Legal Foundation and Legal Aid of Nebraska, after investors claimed their homes through the tax sale process.

Christina Martin, senior attorney at the Pacific Legal Foundation expressed confidence that the two would prevail based on the Tyler ruling, despite some differences in the Minnesota and Nebraska laws.

"The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision was a major victory for protecting the property rights of homeowners across the country,” she said. "In light of that decision, it’s clear that the Nebraska tax sale process is unconstitutional."

The Nebraska process, which dates to the 1870s, provides a means for counties to collect delinquent property taxes. Under state law, when property taxes go unpaid, counties can take out a lien — a legal claim — on the property.

Once a year, those liens are advertised and sold to investors, allowing the counties to get their tax money quickly. Property owners then have three years to redeem the property by paying the delinquent taxes and interest. If the owners do not do so, the investors can then apply for a tax deed.

If the owners still cannot or do not pay, the investors get the property, which can be worth several times the amount of the tax delinquency. The original owners get nothing, not even the equity they have in the property.

Axel Adair, with US Assets LLC, an Omaha-based investment firm, said the Nebraska tax sale process provides counties with property tax dollars upfront while giving property owners more time to pay.

He said his company has been buying tax liens since 1997, paying off more than $175 million in delinquent taxes to Nebraska counties — money that then goes to support local schools, cities and other local governments. To do so, however, he said, companies need to see some business benefits.

In most cases, those benefits come from the 14% interest, plus penalties, paid when property owners redeem their property. Adair said his firm only starts foreclosure on 6% of the tax liens they purchase and only claim a tax deed on 0.5% of liens. He also said that some properties acquired are run-down and not as valuable as their assessment makes them seem.

"Our goal is not to take property, but we must be compensated for the millions of dollars we put at risk," he said. "Most people are aware of the interest rate we earn, but few know all costs associated with purchasing tax certificates."

Statewide figures suggest that relatively few property owners lose properties for falling behind on their property taxes. As of February, the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s property tax division listed more than 19,000 properties as tax delinquent.

By comparison, research done by the Pacific Legal Foundation found 293 Nebraska cases in which people lost homes through the tax sale process from 2014 through 2021. But the study included just seven of the state's 93 counties and the value of those homes still added up to $17.2 million.

Jennifer Gaughan, Legal Aid's chief of legal strategy, said the process particularly affects low-income, elderly and disabled homeowners.

Fair and his now-deceased wife, Terry, missed a tax payment when she developed multiple sclerosis and lost her job. He quit his job to care for her and they didn't have the $588.21 owed. Nieveen missed a tax payment while struggling with severe depression and anxiety.

Not just homes have been lost through the tax sale process.

In one Nebraska case, a 94-year-old widow living in a nursing home lost a farm worth $1.1 million over a $50,000 tax lien. Although a State Supreme Court judge described the situation as “a windfall that borders on the obscene,” the court in 2018 upheld the law.

The Legislature responded to that case by increasing the notification required to owners about their impending loss of property but made no significant changes to the law until this year.

This year, State Sens. John Cavanaugh of Omaha and Eliot Bostar of Lincoln both pursued bigger changes. Cavanaugh said he wanted to stop Nebraskans from losing homes and other property over taxes worth a fraction of the property's value.

"It's just wildly disproportionate to failing to pay your taxes once," he said. "It shocks the conscience."

Bostar, a member of the Legislature's Revenue Committee, said he had anticipated that Nebraska would need to change its law once the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Minnesota case.

The new law, which was part of Legislative Bill 727, takes effect Sept. 2. It will require tax lien investors to pay the original owners whatever equity remains after payment of the delinquent taxes, interest, penalties, fees and any other liens on the property.

The law also beefs up notice requirements early in the process. Starting when property taxes are one year overdue, the next annual property tax statement will have to warn owners of the possibility of losing their property.

When counties put delinquent properties up for tax sale, they will have to list the property owner's name and the property address in the sale notice, not just the parcel number. Such sales are held on the first Monday of March, according to state law.

Finally, when an investor buys a tax lien, the investor will have to have notice delivered personally to the property owner. The notice must alert the owner to the tax lien purchase, let the owner know how to redeem the property and warn the owner about the possibility of losing the property.

