LINCOLN — Opponents of a bill combining a ban on abortions after 12 weeks and restrictions on gender-related care for transgender youths filed a legal challenge Tuesday in Lancaster County District Court.
The lawsuit seeks a court order blocking enforcement of the new restrictions and declaring Legislative Bill 574 unconstitutional on the basis that it violates Nebraska Constitution's single-subject requirement for legislation.
The American Civil Liberties Union and ACLU of Nebraska are representing Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and Dr. Sarah Traxler in the case. Traxler is the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood North Central States and performs abortions.
In addition to seeking a permanent injunction against the law, the suit asks for a preliminary injunction to stop enforcement of the restrictions while litigation is pending.
Gov. Jim Pillen signed LB 574 into law last Monday. The bill had the emergency clause, meaning that the abortion restrictions took effect May 23. The bill has an Oct. 1 effective date for the restrictions on gender-related care.
According to the ACLU of Nebraska, the abortion restrictions are already affecting patient care, with Planned Parenthood currently attempting to help patients find care in nearby states.
If past numbers hold steady, they said that more than 200 patients each year will be impacted by the ban and will either have to leave the state for an abortion or carry a pregnancy to term against their will and potentially against their doctors’ best medical judgment.
“We will do everything in our power to restore what should be a fundamental right to bodily autonomy," said Ruth Richardson, CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States. "Nebraskans deserve the right to make private health care decisions that are best for them, their families and their futures — not politicians, who now have more control over our bodies than we do."
The lawsuit argues that the Nebraska Constitution’s single subject requirement is a key element of the state's lawmaking process that, taken with other requirements, promotes careful legislative consideration and ensures that legislators remain accountable for their votes.
“Although both components of LB 574 took away Nebraskans’ freedoms, ultimately we are talking about two entirely unrelated subjects: gender-related care for trans youth and abortion access,” said Mindy Rush Chipman, ACLU of Nebraska interim executive director.
“We believe the combination of those bans violated the clear text of our state’s constitution," she said. "The bottom line is that senators do not get to pick and choose which constitutional requirements they will follow when making laws.”
LB 574 started out as a bill to prohibit gender-related care for minors, while a separate bill sought to ban abortions after embryonic cardiac activity could be detected, at about the six-week mark. But the abortion measure, LB 626, was blocked when supporters failed to get enough votes to cut off a filibuster.
Supporters then combined the two, using an amendment to LB 574. The amendment banned abortions after 12 weeks gestation and banned gender-related surgery for minors, while allowing gender-related medications under rules and regulations to be developed by the state's chief medical officer.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will have 30 days to respond to the lawsuit after being served. The judge hearing the case may take action on the request for a preliminary injunction at any point.
Legislative Bill 50 would cover a range of criminal justice issues such as increasing Nebraska's problem-solving courts and expanding parole options. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha took the lead on the measure after former Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln resigned.
Nebraska State Sen. Kathleen Kauth has referred to a group of eight lawmakers that includes both supporters and opponents of Legislative Bill 574, the trans health care bill, as the "A Team." The group is tasked with discussing an amendment to the bill in the hopes of repairing some of the fractures the measure has created within the Legislature.
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan shakes hands with State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Jan. 4. Linehan, who has pushed for years to provide more school choice opportunities, introduced Legislative Bill 753, which was passed Wednesday.
