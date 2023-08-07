LINCOLN — A new state audit found that the problems at a troubled Norfolk-area transportation program extended beyond the former director's alleged embezzlement.

State Auditor Mike Foley, who released the report Monday, said it was based on several months of intensive forensic analysis by his staff at the North Fork Area Transit program. The investigation grew out of a routine audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

The new audit found what Foley called "extraordinary and egregious breaches of law and common-sense management practices" in the program.

Among the allegations:

• Timesheets that were "tampered with and falsified (in a clumsy and obvious manner)" before being submitted for state reimbursement. Sheets for multiple employees appear identical, with clock-in and clock-out times that were cut and pasted.

• The use of the program's credit card to pay for the former director's family vacation in Florida and his trips to Iowa casinos. In addition, the director's timesheet shows him on the job in Norfolk while his wife's Facebook page showed him at Disney World and Sea World in Orlando, Florida.

• Bogus reimbursement submissions to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, including some checks written to vendors and signed but never mailed out. The checks had been submitted for reimbursement but were found stuffed in desk drawers at the program office.

• Only 29 of the 90 employees listed as drivers held commercial driver's licenses or commercial learner's permits, meaning that two-thirds of the drivers could not legally drive most of the vehicles owned by the program. One person was listed as a driver despite having had two DUI convictions and no valid driver's license.

Foley said the audit report will be provided to the prosecutors pursuing charges against Jeffrey Stewart, the former director of the transit program.

Stewart was suspended as general manager on Dec. 15, 2022, shortly after authorities began investigating the alleged embezzlement. The Madison County attorney filed a complaint against him the following day.

Court documents say Stewart is suspected of stealing more than $740,000 from the organization between April and December of 2022.

He was arrested July 14, after reportedly agreeing to cross the border from Mexico and turn himself in to the U.S. Border Patrol after conversations with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office over the phone.

The transit program, which primarily serves seniors and disabled people in the area, was forced to suspend operations on Jan. 6 to avoid going further into debt and because it could no longer fund basic operations. That left many in the area without transportation access, according to the Norfolk Daily News.

But the organization was able to raise enough money to pay off its debts, hire drivers and get vehicles back on the road by April. It sold off unneeded vehicles and streamlined its staff to only 14 full-time employees and a few part-time employees, according to the Daily News.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023