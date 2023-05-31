Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen prevailed on all but one budget veto Wednesday, as Nebraska lawmakers voted to restore $1.1 million to the state auditor's office.

The money would allow State Auditor Mike Foley to hire two additional employees and make staff salaries more competitive, both of which proponents argued were critical to helping the auditor keep track of state dollars. The motion passed 31-14.

But lawmakers rejected every other motion to override the $119 million in line-item vetoes that Pillen made from the Legislature's budget package for the two years ending June 30, 2025.

In his veto message to the Legislature, Pillen argued that the state needed to “fight against excessive governmental spending” in order to provide tax cuts for Nebraskans.

Some lawmakers echoed that theme Wednesday, saying they wanted to stick with the governor's plan to push tax cuts and school aid changes while limiting state spending. Pillen signed two bills making major income and property tax cuts earlier on Wednesday.

"The tax and education reform measures need to be protected," said State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion. "Those are the measures that have the broadest impact."

Even without the vetoes, Nebraska was projected to remain in the black through the upcoming budget period. However, projections show the state slipping into red figures during the following two-year period if lawmakers pass all bills at the final stage of consideration.

A motion to override Pillen's veto of funding for a second year of enhanced pay raises for legislative staff got support from a majority of lawmakers but fell short of the 30 votes needed to succeed.

In his veto message, Pillen had said the Legislature could tap money left over from previous years for the pay raises. Briese, who chairs the Legislature's Executive Board, agreed. He said there was enough built up to cover the raises and pay for updated laptops and other legislative needs.

But Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln argued against that approach, saying it is a bad budget practice to pay for a continuing obligation out of one-time money.

Lawmakers split over motions to boost Medicaid payment rates for hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers and to restore money for programs that work to build housing for rural workers and middle-income families.

The Legislature had approved Medicaid rate increases of 3% in the first year of the budget and 2% in the second. Pillen vetoed the $15.2 million increase for the second year, saying that higher reimbursement rates would not address any of the systemic workforce shortages affecting hospitals and “will only provide a band-aid to hospitals’ bottom line."

Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston urged colleagues to vote for the override. He said hospitals and other health care providers are struggling with labor shortages and steep inflation. Other senators warned that rural providers, in particular, are in danger of closing if they don't get rate increases.

"We are actually decreasing our support to these folks as inflation happens," said Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington.

Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte agreed about the difficulties facing health care providers but said lawmakers could address provider rate issues during the next legislative session if necessary.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area expressed confidence that the governor also would consider raising provider rates next year if there is money.

"I don't want to end the year, a very successful year, on a bad note," she said.

Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said the organization was grateful for the 3% increase and for the lawmakers who pledged to support significant Medicaid rate increases next year.

"Future Medicaid rate increases at or below 2% will not sustain rural health care services," he said, adding that the group would work with lawmakers and the governor in the coming months to develop a Medicaid program that ensures hospitals have the resources to care for Nebraskans.

Efforts by a coalition of business and economic development groups from across the state failed to sway enough lawmakers on the motion to override Pillen's veto of $40 million for the Rural Workforce Housing and Middle Income Housing programs. The governor said he objected to "flooding the housing market with subsidization."

Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island urged support for the override. He said housing is one of the top concerns among Nebraska businesses, both in rural parts of the state and in cities, and that having housing is key to bringing in workers.

"This is a situation where it is prudent to spend money to make money," he said. "This is an investment in Nebraska's workforce."

But Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, the Appropriations Committee chairman, said unobligated funds in both housing programs could be used for housing projects next year. He said the programs' funding could be revisited if needed.

Motions to increase salaries for court interpreters, boost funding for court-appointed special advocates for foster children and help a Lincoln child welfare provider provide housing for homeless youths who are pregnant or parenting also failed Wednesday.